Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS News

    Why free COVID tests from the government are expiring so soon

    By Alexander Tin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41B94E_0w1i8pKR00

    Officials monitoring new COVID-19 variant 02:46

    While none of the free COVID-19 tests being shipped by the U.S. Postal Service this year will have already expired, officials acknowledge many now arriving in mailboxes will likely see their shelf life run out in a few months.

    So far this season, around 20 million of the 32 million tests ordered through COVIDTests.gov have been shipped. All are supposed to have a shelf life of at least two months, according to the federal Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response or ASPR.

    "We're getting to tests probably that we've had in inventory longer because, as we were purchasing, we had a spike in receiving and now we're not purchasing as much. We're a little bit further past the peak of COVID," Arlene Joyner, director of ASPR's Industrial Based Management and Supply Chain Office, told CBS News.

    Joyner's office oversaw purchasing and delivery of the 12 brands of tests that COVIDTests.gov has supplied over its seven rounds to date.

    "The purpose of that program is really to have people utilizing these tests now, the fall through the winter, because we know that's the season where people most get sick, especially with respiratory illnesses , and they're preparing for family gatherings," she said.

    ASPR has always used a "first-in-first-out" approach, Joyner said, setting aside the oldest — but still usable — tests to ship out first. The same also applies to 7 million tests sent each week to places like food banks and libraries.

    "That is to avoid inventory that is stagnant and sits on the shelf. It's no use if it's there. And the worst is if it expires, and then we end up having to discard it," Joyner said.

    Many kits were also purchased earlier during the pandemic, at a time before many manufacturers could prove to the Food and Drug Administration that their tests actually had longer shelf lives.

    This is why over-the-counter tests often have expiration dates that have been extended by the FDA , indicating they're still good to use long after the initial dates initially printed on their labels.

    ASPR uses databases to track its stockpiles of tests across seven warehouses, Joyner said, to avoid shipping tests that are too old.

    "Our system is pretty robust. We're pretty confident that they should not be receiving anything that is lower than the dating that we're expecting," she said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    FDA authorizes over-the-counter combined COVID-19 and flu test
    CBS News2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Here's the 2025 COLA increase for Social Security recipients
    CBS News2 days ago
    How much will a $10,000 CD earn if opened this October?
    CBS News2 days ago
    Maps show best areas in U.S. to see northern lights
    CBS News1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Search continues for Texas mother missing since Sunday
    CBS News1 day ago
    New mayor takes office days after predecessor was beheaded
    CBS News1 day ago
    The investigation into Jermain Charlo's disappearance
    CBS News4 hours ago
    Listeria fears prompt recall of some 10 million pounds of meat, poultry dishes
    CBS News1 day ago
    A severe solar storm is headed toward Earth this week, forecasters say
    CBS News2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    California cheesemaker linked to deadly listeria outbreak shut down by Feds
    CBS News3 days ago
    12 rescued from underground mine after fatality during tour
    CBS News2 days ago
    Photos, videos show Hurricane Milton damage in Florida
    CBS News2 days ago
    Musk, Tesla unveil long-awaited "Cybercab" robotaxi
    CBS News1 day ago
    Why some people in Hurricane Helene's path didn't get emergency alerts
    CBS News23 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Trump campaign requested use of military aircraft for final stage of campaign
    CBS News1 day ago
    What is a mortgage interest rate modification and how do you get it?
    CBS News2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Springfield, Ohio, grapples with real health challenges as well as false claims
    CBS News3 days ago
    Coast Guard rescues boat captain clinging to cooler in Gulf of Mexico
    CBS News2 days ago
    Satellite photos reveal destruction caused by Hurricane Milton
    CBS News1 day ago
    How California lawmakers played politics with a young woman's memory: "It's disgusting"
    CBS News2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy