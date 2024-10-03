VP debate ratings show how many people watched the Walz-Vance showdown

Highlights from JD Vance-Tim Walz vice presidential debate 35:15

Washington — When Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faced off this week in the sole vice presidential debate of the campaign cycle, an estimated 43.15 million viewers tuned in to the debate hosted by CBS News across 15 broadcast and cable networks, according to Nielsen, a media analytics company. That figure does not include viewership on streaming platforms.

Voters overwhelmingly characterized the debate as positive in tone, according to a CBS News poll conducted immediately following the match up.

The debate , which came after last-minute changes to the Democratic ticket that upended the race, is also expected to be the final one of the cycle, after President Trump declined to participate in a second matchup against Vice President Kamala Harris before Election Day on Nov. 5.

The debate was held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, and aired across more than a dozen stations.

How many people watched the 2020 VP debate?

The 2020 vice presidential debate garnered an estimated 57.9 million, according to Nielsen . The debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former Vice President Mike Pence was hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

How do ratings compare to previous VP debate viewership?

While the 2024 debate was shy of the viewership garnered in 2020, it was up from 2016. That year, the vice presidential debate between Pence and Sen. Tim Kaine, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's running mate, had 37 million viewers . And in 2012, the debate between President Biden, then President Barack Obama's vice president, and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Sen. Mitt Romney's running mate, garnered 51.4 million viewers .

Both years are down from the 2008 debate between Mr. Biden and then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, when nearly 70 million people watched the matchup, which was more viewers than any presidential debate dating back to 1992.