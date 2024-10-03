Dozens killed in new Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza Strip

Israel hits Lebanon with new airstrikes as U.S. prepares to evacuate Americans 02:34

At least seven health and rescue workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in Beirut overnight, an Islamic health organization said Thursday, as Israel's battle against the Iran-backed groups Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza raged, fueling concern of a wider regional conflict. The strike in Beirut's residential Bashoura district hit a multi-story apartment building that houses an office of the Health Society, a group of civilian first responders affiliated with Hezbollah.

It was the second airstrike to hit central Beirut this week, and the second to hit the Health Society in 24 hours. The Associated Press said no Israeli warning was issued to the area before the strike. Residents reported a sulfur-like smell, and Lebanon's state-run National News Agency accused Israel of using phosphorous bombs in the strike, which are prohibited by international law for use near civilian populations.

Human rights groups have in the past accused Israel of using white phosphorus incendiary shells on towns and villages in conflict-hit southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces issued a statement Wednesday night saying it had "conducted a precise strike in Beirut," but there was no further information about the attack. It came amid intense bombing by Israel across southern Lebanon.

NOTE : This article includes images of wounded children that may disturb some readers.

CBS News' Haley Ott reported that Lebanese health officials said 46 people were killed and 85 injured by Israeli strikes in the country in the 24 hours up to Thursday morning.

The Ministry of Health says Israel's ongoing strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than 1 million from their homes over the last two weeks alone. The IDF issued new evacuation orders Thursday for 25 towns and villages in southern Lebanon, bringing the number of communities from which residents have been told to flee this week, since Israeli ground operations began in the area, to 77.

The Israeli Air Force said in a statement Thursday that "approximately 15 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated" in a strike on a local government building in Bing Jbeil, southern Lebanon, which the IAF said was being used by the militant group.

Israel announced Monday that it was launching ground incursions into southern Lebanon, ramping up its fight against Hezbollah while continuing its devastating war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's air and ground operations in Gaza killed more than 50 people near the city of Khan Younis on Wednesday, including children, according to Palestinian health officials in the Hamas-run enclave.

The war in the densely packed Palestinian territory has killed more than 41,500 people since it was sparked almost a year ago by Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

Injured children are carried on a stretcher at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 2, 2024. Ramadan Abed/REUTERS

The fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in Lebanon — a much larger, better armed group than Hamas — was described by the IDF on Wednesday as intense, as it confirmed eight soldiers had died in the operations.

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday to address the spiraling conflict in Middle East.

Iran's ambassador to the U.N. said his country had launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday as a deterrent to further Israeli violence. His Israeli counterpart called the barrage an "unprecedented act of aggression."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to retaliate against Iran, while an Iranian commander threatened wider strikes on infrastructure if Israel did so.

President Biden said Wednesday that the U.S. and its other partners were in discussions with Netanyahu's government about Israel's pending response to the Iranian attack, which Mr. Biden has stressed should be "in proportion" to Iran's missile salvo, which was largely thwarted by the U.S. ally's advanced missile defense systems.

Mr. Biden said he would not support an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities in response to the missile attack, but that the U.S. and its global allies supported Israel's right to respond.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week that Iran's attack was "totally unacceptable, and the entire world should condemn it," but that "Israel, with the active support of the United States and other partners, effectively defeated this attack."

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the southern Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack, which saw terrorists kill 1,200 Israelis and take 251 more as hostages into Gaza, according to the Israeli government. The fighting has increased dramatically over the last two weeks, since Israel was accused of blowing up thousands of Hezbollah members' communications devices and assassinating the group's senior leader in a targeted strike in Beirut.

Countries prepare for evacuations from Lebanon

The escalating bloodshed in Lebanon has prompted some governments to hastily prepare evacuation plans for their citizens from the country.

The British government has chartered more flights to help U.K. nationals leave Lebanon a day after an evacuation flight left Beirut. The government said in a statement that the flights would continue as "long as the security situation allows" and that it was working to increase capacity on commercial flights for British nationals.

Around 700 British troops, Foreign Office staff and Border Force officers have been deployed to a British military base in Cyprus to help with evacuation plans. British nationals and their spouses, partners and children under the age of 18 are eligible for the chartered evacuation flights.

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey, right, is seen with British military officers in the Joint Planning Room of the HMS Duncan naval destroyer, in the eastern Mediterranean, during a visit to Cyprus amid planning for the evacuation of British nationals from Lebanon, Oct. 2, 2024. Yui Mok/Getty

Japan on Thursday dispatched two Self Defense Force planes to prepare for a possible airlift of Japanese citizens from Lebanon, while Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government had booked 500 seats on commercial aircraft for Australian citizens, permanent residents and their families to leave Lebanon on Saturday.

Speaking Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder said while the U.S. State Department had issued no blanket evacuation order for Americans in Lebanon, the military always plans "for all contingencies."

The State Department has had a "Do Not Travel" advisory in effect for Lebanon for more than a week, warning U.S. nationals not to visit the country and those already there to seek commercial travel options to get out. On Sept. 28, the advisory was updated with the family members of some State Department employees being ordered to leave Lebanon, while others were given the option to leave.

The State Department has restricted U.S. Embassy personnel in Beirut "from personal travel without advance permission," and said further restrictions could be imposed "with little to no notice due to increased security issues or threats."

"Due to the increased volatility following airstrikes within Beirut and the volatile and unpredictable security situation throughout Lebanon, the U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Lebanon now while commercial options still remain available," the advisory says, adding a warning that deteriorations in the security situation could make travel harder, and the "U.S. Embassy may not be able to assist U.S. citizens who choose to remain in Lebanon."