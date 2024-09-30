Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS News

    Does a HELOC or a home equity loan make more sense right now?

    By Aly Yale,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cO3w_0vokIo6E00

    We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

    The economy is in a bit of a transition. Inflation has cooled considerably, and with the Federal Reserve recently cutting rates , the costs of borrowing have decreased, too. Rates on home borrowing products, in particular, are seeing an impact — including home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) .

    But while these two options are both getting more affordable, that doesn't mean they're a good fit for every homeowner. Below, we'll break down when experts say a home equity loan makes sense now — and when you might want a HELOC instead.

    Considering access your home equity? See what rate you qualify for here now .

    Does a HELOC or home equity loan make more sense right now?

    Nor sure which of these options is best for you in today's unique economic climate. Then consider these factors:

    If you want to ride the low-rate wave: HELOC

    HELOCs usually have variable rates , so the rate you get right now will likely change over time. That's not great in times when rates are rising, but when interest rates are expected to fall? Things can only improve.

    "They're tied to the prime rate, which can be super beneficial during periods of low rates," says Clint Jordan, a real estate agent and founder of Mil-Estate Real Estate Network.

    This hasn't been the case in recent history. As Darren Tooley, a loan officer at Union Home Mortgage, explains, "Home equity loans have been considered a better alternative than HELOCs for the last couple of years. Now that we anticipate a rate-cutting cycle by the Fed, a HELOC might be a better option since every time the Fed cuts rates, the rate on your HELOC should go down accordingly."

    See what HELOC rate you'd be eligible for here .

    If you have one specific expense you need to cover now: Home equity loan

    A home equity loan might be the right choice if you have a single large expense you need to cover soon. It could be a home or car repair or it might be an unexpected bill or medical cost. Whatever it is, a home equity loan can give you a large lump sum to cover it.

    "If you need a large lump sum for a specific expense, a home equity loan might be the better choice," says Debra Shultz, vice president of lending at CrossCountry Mortgage. A HELOC, on the other hand, is better "If you need slow access to funds over time," she says.

    Just be aware: Since home equity loans are usually fixed-rate products, the rate you get when you apply for your loan will be your interest rate for the entire loan term. That means you won't benefit from any additional rate cuts if the Fed opts for them, unless you move to refinance .

    John Aguirre, a mortgage originator at Loantown, says don't fret, though. "The changes in rates are not going to make a noticeable impact on monthly cash flow for the majority of borrowers. You can always refinance."

    If you need low payments right now: HELOC

    HELOCs work a little differently than traditional loans. Instead of making full interest and principal payments from the start, you instead pay only interest for the first 10 years (this is called the draw period ). This makes them great for consumers who need cash but don't have the funds for a huge monthly payment at the moment.

    "You borrow only what you need, when you need it, and pay interest only on what you borrow," Shultz says.

    If you want stability: Home equity loan

    As home equity loans are usually fixed-rate loans, more risk-averse consumers are better served by a home equity loan in most scenarios.

    "Fixed-rate home equity loans provide much more certainty than variable-rate HELOC loans because homeowners can know their monthly payments before taking out the loan," Tooley says. "This allows the borrower to budget and know exactly what to expect monthly."

    HELOCs don't offer this kind of predictability. And while they might allow you to take advantage of lower rates now, market conditions can change fast. When that happens, it could mean rising payments instead. "This can cause concern for many people," Tooley says.

    Run the numbers

    If you're considering tapping your home equity, it doesn't hurt to consider all your options — home equity loans, HELOCs and cash-out refinancing . Just reach out to a loan officer and have them run the numbers on all three scenarios to see which fits your needs and budget best. You can also use a broker to help you shop around for the best rate , too.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How much will a $100,000 HELOC cost monthly now that rates are falling?
    CBS News2 days ago
    What could make mortgage interest rates drop this October?
    CBS News2 days ago
    How to find the best mortgage rate this October, according to experts
    CBS News1 day ago
    Longest-serving death row inmate speaks out after murder acquittal
    CBS News2 days ago
    4 easy ways to lower your credit card interest rates this October
    CBS News1 day ago
    How much do striking dockworkers make? Here are their salaries.
    CBS News1 day ago
    MS-13 associate dubbed "La Diablita" sentenced to 50 years in prison
    CBS News6 hours ago
    U.S. bomb from WWII explodes at airport in Japan; 80 flights canceled
    CBS News9 hours ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Helene "close to a worst-case scenario" for western North Carolina
    CBS News1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Video shows Russian jet flying close to plane off Alaska: "Endangered all"
    CBS News2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    What products could be affected by the port strike?
    CBS News1 day ago
    School board settles with teacher fired for not using trans student's pronouns
    CBS News5 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    The biggest health risks from Hurricane Helene flooding
    CBS News2 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Man gets prison for cloning giant sheep for captive trophy hunting
    CBS News1 day ago
    Florida home hurricane damage reports changed, whistleblowers say
    CBS News2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute8 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson8 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Jimmy Carter turns 100, the first former president to do so
    CBS News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy