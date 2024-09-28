Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS News

    Maps show voter registration options and deadlines for 2024 election

    By CBS News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nl8d5_0vn5xuQU00

    As election day nears, here are some of the biggest voting myths 03:56

    Americans in all of the states and the District of Columbia still have time to register to vote in the 2024 elections this November. But those who haven't registered yet should sign up soon — the deadlines are coming as soon as early October in some states.

    Those who wish to register to vote will find that in most states there's more than one way to do so — it's become increasingly simpler and more convenient for people to register or update their registration over the last several years.

    "The good news is that it's easier to register than ever across the United States," CBS News election law contributor David Becker told "CBS Mornings" in September.

    All voters can check their registration status by going to vote.gov.

    Voter registration options in each state

    In addition to the traditional method of registering in person, many states now have online registration, same-day voter registration and automatic voter registration. Same-day voter registration enables people to vote on the same day that they register during early voting periods and in many states, even on Election Day .

    About half the states offer automatic voter registration. This means individuals are automatically registered to vote when they go to specific government agencies, like the department of motor vehicles, and obtain a driver's license or ID. Those who wish to opt out of automatic registration may do so.

    Here's a map that shows the registration options in each state:

    Deadlines to register in person, by mail or online in each state

    The deadlines for advance voter registration (as opposed to same-day registration) are coming up in some states in early October, with some as late as Election Day. In the map below, you can see the deadlines to register in person, by mail or online in your state:

    States that have same-day registration

    Nearly half the states, plus the District of Columbia, allow same-day registration on Election Day. Among the other variations on this kind of registration, there are also several states that have same-day registration periods that end before Election Day, but also offer same-day registration on Election Day.

    Here are the states allowing same-day voter registration and their dates for the 2024 election:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Southwest is renovating its cabins. Here's what the planes will look like.
    CBS News2 days ago
    California's Newsom vetoes bill requiring speeding alerts in new cars
    CBS News1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    How to get cheap pet insurance, according to veterinarians
    CBS News3 days ago
    FEMA administrator on N.C. flooding: "I don't know that anybody could be fully prepared"
    CBS News1 day ago
    How the VP debate rules will work for the Walz-Vance 2024 showdown
    CBS News3 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    At least 17 killed in 2 mass shootings in the same town in South Africa
    CBS News2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Hurricane Isaac strengthens, Tropical Storm Joyce forms in the Atlantic
    CBS News3 days ago
    USDA had cut back on listeria testing, ahead of deadly Boar's Head outbreak
    CBS News3 days ago
    These loans will become cheaper as the Fed cuts rates
    CBS News3 days ago
    Here's the gold price forecast for October 2024
    CBS News4 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Statements of Heritage Insurance to 60 Minutes
    CBS News18 hours ago
    Florida home hurricane damage reports changed, whistleblowers say
    CBS News18 hours ago
    Fire at Georgia chemical plant sent chlorine into the air, residents sheltering
    CBS News22 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    North Carolina devastated by Helene: "Unprecedented tragedy"
    CBS News3 hours ago
    President Joe Biden on Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday
    CBS News1 day ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    North Carolina's Asheville devastated after Helene hits mountain town
    CBS News1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    As Israel plans Lebanon incursion, Hezbollah says it's ready for war
    CBS News6 hours ago
    Iran executes 2 men in public over killing of police officer
    CBS News5 hours ago
    Trump, allies mischaracterize data on immigrants with criminal convictions
    CBS News4 hours ago
    Vladimir Kara-Murza says he got warning during Russian prisoner swap
    CBS News18 hours ago
    Mezcal boom changes lives for Oaxacan families
    CBS News18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy