    Arkansas couple accused of trying to sell baby for beer, money

    By CBS News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzyNV_0vn5p17S00

    A couple in Arkansas was arrested after they allegedly attempted to sell their 2-month-old baby for a six-pack of beer and a $1,000 cashier's check, court documents say.

    Darien Urban, 21, and Shalene Ehlers, 20, the baby's parents, were arrested on Sept. 21 after the manager of a campground in Benton County contacted the local sheriff's department to report an incident involving the couple, CBS affiliate WREG reported.

    The person said the couple had written a letter granting custody of their baby to Cody Martin in exchange for money. The letter, signed by Urban and Ehlers, included a disclaimer saying, "There will be no changing y'all two's minds and to never contact again," WREG reported, citing an affidavit.

    Responding troopers found the baby needed medical attention and called emergency medical services, who took the infant to a local hospital for evaluation. The child is now in the care of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

    According to the affidavit, multiple witnesses corroborated the attempted adoption. A deputy also reportedly obtained a cellphone video of Urban and Ehlers signing the contract with the man trying to purchase the baby.

    Witnesses reported that a resident of the campground, identified in the affidavit as Ricky Crawford, had earlier in the day visited Urban and Ehlers and offered to take the baby for the night in exchange for several cans of beer, WREG reported.

    Crawford, who appeared heavily intoxicated, confirmed that he had taken the baby from the couple and brought the infant to Martin.

    Another witness told authorities they smelled a strong ammonia and fecal odor coming from the baby, who had a dirty diaper. She told the deputies that after changing the baby, she saw a severe diaper rash, blisters and swelling, which she documented with photographs.

    According to the affidavit, also obtained by Law & Crime, Martin told detectives that he spoke to Ehlers about the reason for the potential adoption, and she said "it was not working having three dogs and a baby."

    Court documents say Martin told detectives he drafted the agreement for Urban and Ehlers to sign but clarified that no money was exchanged at that time. He said he would arrange for a cashier's check for $1,000. The couple never received this payment.

    The couple was arrested and face felony charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and attempting to negotiate the relinquishment of a minor for adoption.

    Urban was released on a $5,000 bond on Sept. 24, while Ehlers remains in custody on a $30,000 bail.

