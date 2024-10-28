Yankees-Dodgers Game 3 tonight as World Series comes to NYC

The average tickets for games in New York cost roughly $2,300 each. They are slightly more expensive than games in L.A., partly because Yankee Stadium has fewer seats.
As of early Monday, only a handful of general seating tickets remain for Games 3 and 4, and the Pinstripe Pass and Premium Seating options are sold out. Postseason tickets can be purchased online here .
Experts say beware of scams for big events like this, buy from a Verified Ticket Source , and use protected payments like credit cards.
Fans can watch the game on a large outdoor screen at the North Oculus Plaza, free of charge. Food and drinks will be available to purchase from the Oculus Beer Garden and nearby shops.
The Museum of the City of New York is also hosting a watch party for Game 5 on Wednesday. Before the game, there will be a screening of ESPN's "Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War," which looks at the 1970s back-to-back World Series matchups between the teams.
Getting to Yankee Stadium on mass transit
Yankee Stadium is accessible by subway, bus and Metro-North Railroad.
On the subway, the 4 and D lines stop at the 161st Street/Yankee Stadium station at East 161st Street and River Avenue. B trains also stop there on weekdays.
By bus, the Bx6 and Bx13 stop at East 161st Street and River Avenue, the Bx1 and Bx2 stop at East 161st Street and the Grand Concourse, and the BxM4 stops at Grand Concourse and East 161st Street (northbound) and East 158th Street (southbound).
Metro-North's Hudson Line stops at Yankees-E 153rd Street, with extra service between Grand Central and Harlem-125th Street on game nights.
Getting to Yankee Stadium by car (where to park)
If you're driving, officials say to enter the following address into your GPS: One East 161st Street, Bronx, New York.
The stadium is located off the Major Deegan Expressway (I-87) at Exits 4 and 5 northbound and Exit 5 southbound.
Officials say the 164th Street Garage is expected to fill up early, and fans with Premium Parking Passes may be directed to:
