    Yankees-Dodgers Game 3 tonight as World Series comes to NYC

    By Renee Anderson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0PEl_0wP7uvst00

    Yankee Stadium ready to host Game 3 of World Series 02:27

    NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Yankee Stadium for Game 3 of the 2024 Major League Baseball World Series.

    The Yankees are in an 0-2 hole as they chase their coveted 28th ring and first league championship in 15 years.

    The historic rivalry has fans on both sides fired up , and even a friendly wager between the cities .

    World Series Game 3 start time

    The first pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. with Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler facing off against the Yankees' Clarke Schimidt .

    Yankee Stadium gates will open three hours before game time so fans can make their way inside.

    Game 4 will also be in the Bronx on Tuesday night, followed by Game 5 at home Wednesday, if needed. Games 6 and 7 would be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

    See the full World Series game schedule here.

    World Series Game 3 tickets

    This is expected to be the most expensive World Series ever , with ticket prices comparable to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

    The average tickets for games in New York cost roughly $2,300 each. They are slightly more expensive than games in L.A., partly because Yankee Stadium has fewer seats.

    As of early Monday, only a handful of general seating tickets remain for Games 3 and 4, and the Pinstripe Pass and Premium Seating options are sold out. Postseason tickets can be purchased online here .

    Experts say beware of scams for big events like this, buy from a Verified Ticket Source , and use protected payments like credit cards.

    World Series watch parties in NYC

    If you aren't going in person, there will be a watch party at the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

    Fans can watch the game on a large outdoor screen at the North Oculus Plaza, free of charge. Food and drinks will be available to purchase from the Oculus Beer Garden and nearby shops.

    The Museum of the City of New York is also hosting a watch party for Game 5 on Wednesday. Before the game, there will be a screening of ESPN's "Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War," which looks at the 1970s back-to-back World Series matchups between the teams.

    Getting to Yankee Stadium on mass transit

    Yankee Stadium is accessible by subway, bus and Metro-North Railroad.

    On the subway, the 4 and D lines stop at the 161st Street/Yankee Stadium station at East 161st Street and River Avenue. B trains also stop there on weekdays.

    By bus, the Bx6 and Bx13 stop at East 161st Street and River Avenue, the Bx1 and Bx2 stop at East 161st Street and the Grand Concourse, and the BxM4 stops at Grand Concourse and East 161st Street (northbound) and East 158th Street (southbound).

    Metro-North's Hudson Line stops at Yankees-E 153rd Street, with extra service between Grand Central and Harlem-125th Street on game nights.

    Getting to Yankee Stadium by car (where to park)

    If you're driving, officials say to enter the following address into your GPS: One East 161st Street, Bronx, New York.

    The stadium is located off the Major Deegan Expressway (I-87) at Exits 4 and 5 northbound and Exit 5 southbound.

    Officials say the 164th Street Garage is expected to fill up early, and fans with Premium Parking Passes may be directed to:

    • Ruppert Plaza Garage -- 1 Macombs Dam Park
    • 161st Street Garage -- 20 East 161st St.
    • River Avenue Garage -- 950 River Ave.

    For more information about parking around the area, visit City Parking here or call (718) 588-7817.

    Yankee Stadium team store

    The Yankee Stadium team store held special hours over the weekend for diehard fans looking to stock up on the latest World Series merchandise.

    The store is typically open for the general public from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on game days, and then reopens for ticketholders when gates open.

    Fans can also find World Series hats, clothing and other memorabilia online here .

