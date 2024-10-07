Thousands pack Central Park to mark 1 year since Hamas attacked Israel

Israel-Hamas, a year at war | CBS News New York team coverage 08:35

NEW YORK -- Thousands gathered in Central Park on Monday night for a ceremony to remember the victims of the October 7th attack in Israel .

The event, titled "October 7th -- One Year Later," was one organizers said they wish they didn't have to put together. It was the biggest event in New York City on Monday, with up to 5,000 in attendance, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The police presence was visible and quite large.

"We wish October 7th was just a regular day on the Jewish calendar, but it's not and it will never be and it's our job as Jews living in America to ensure the world never forgets what happened on October 7th," said Hindy Poupko, of the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York.

There were plenty of tears, moments of upliftment, and inspiration. Families whose loved ones were murdered by Hamas bravely took the stage, and survivors who managed to escape the terror shared their stories as their pictures were displayed on a big screen.

"The music stopped ... We just ran for lives," one person said.

There were uplifting performances by Israeli musicians, student choirs, and calls for peace and the release of the reported 101 hostages.

"I want to see the hostages come back home," one person said.

Attendees said they came to turn their sorrow into solidarity and fear into fate.

"I was home and when I saw those images, my heart sank," Elana Huber said.

"We were in Israel on Oct. 7, and as Jews we didn't think we would be here a year later," Keren Birnbaum said. "It's not okay to have violence against any population."

"We don't have any sign of life"

CBS News New York's Jennifer Bisram spoke with the parents of Omer Neutra, who they said they believe is still being held hostage in Gaza. They said it has been the hardest year of their lives.

"My child is there. Can you imagine? Can you just imagine being in the tunnels for such a long time? I just pray that he's alive and that he's strong and that he'll come out of this," Orna Neutra said.

The Long Island family said their world stopped Oct. 6, the last time they heard their son's voice.

"We don't have any sign of life. Hasn't seen any medical attention. Not sure fed, fresh air," Neutra's father said.

Organizers and attendees called on world leaders to do what they can to get the hostages released and end the war and the suffering on all sides.

Huge turnout in Tenafly, N.J. for family of IDF soldier

Thousands gathered for an emotional event in New Jersey on Monday night, honoring the victims killed by Hamas.

People whose loved ones are still being held hostage are among those who spoke.

It has been a painful year for the mother of Edan Alexander . She is longing to hear from her son, an Israel Defense Forces soldier, who remains in captivity.

"People who had been released from Hamas captivity mid November told us about Edan. They told us he was strong. They said he encouraged others, comforted them, calmed them," Yael Alexander said.

In their hometown of Tenafly, New Jersey, his family is supported by thousands. Many gathered in sorrow and solidarity on Monday night.

The Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, along with its community partners, gathered a massive crowd under a tent at Kaplen JCC on the Palisades.

"There is a lot of suffering and we are all stronger together," said Daniel Herz, the federation's president.

"It gives me the chills thinking about it for the people in Israel and coming together for what's right," said JoJo Rubach, of Closter.

Those in attendance shared leaning on the power of community, unity, and prayer as they continue the fight to bring the hostages home.

The Kaplen JCC of the Palisades said Monday's gathering was its largest ever, adding it was evening to reflect but also to look forward with hope and optimism.