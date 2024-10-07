Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS New York

    Thousands pack Central Park to mark 1 year since Hamas attacked Israel

    By Jennifer BisramJenna DeAngelis,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqz3c_0vxxhSS900

    Israel-Hamas, a year at war | CBS News New York team coverage 08:35

    NEW YORK -- Thousands gathered in Central Park on Monday night for a ceremony to remember the victims of the October 7th attack in Israel .

    The event, titled "October 7th -- One Year Later," was one organizers said they wish they didn't have to put together. It was the biggest event in New York City on Monday, with up to 5,000 in attendance, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The police presence was visible and quite large.

    "We wish October 7th was just a regular day on the Jewish calendar, but it's not and it will never be and it's our job as Jews living in America to ensure the world never forgets what happened on October 7th," said Hindy Poupko, of the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York.

    There were plenty of tears, moments of upliftment, and inspiration. Families whose loved ones were murdered by Hamas bravely took the stage, and survivors who managed to escape the terror shared their stories as their pictures were displayed on a big screen.

    "The music stopped ... We just ran for lives," one person said.

    There were uplifting performances by Israeli musicians, student choirs, and calls for peace and the release of the reported 101 hostages.

    "I want to see the hostages come back home," one person said.

    Attendees said they came to turn their sorrow into solidarity and fear into fate.

    "I was home and when I saw those images, my heart sank," Elana Huber said.

    "We were in Israel on Oct. 7, and as Jews we didn't think we would be here a year later," Keren Birnbaum said. "It's not okay to have violence against any population."

    "We don't have any sign of life"

    CBS News New York's Jennifer Bisram spoke with the parents of Omer Neutra, who they said they believe is still being held hostage in Gaza. They said it has been the hardest year of their lives.

    "My child is there. Can you imagine? Can you just imagine being in the tunnels for such a long time? I just pray that he's alive and that he's strong and that he'll come out of this," Orna Neutra said.

    The Long Island family said their world stopped Oct. 6, the last time they heard their son's voice.

    "We don't have any sign of life. Hasn't seen any medical attention. Not sure fed, fresh air," Neutra's father said.

    Organizers and attendees called on world leaders to do what they can to get the hostages released and end the war and the suffering on all sides.

    Huge turnout in Tenafly, N.J. for family of IDF soldier

    Thousands gathered for an emotional event in New Jersey on Monday night, honoring the victims killed by Hamas.

    People whose loved ones are still being held hostage are among those who spoke.

    It has been a painful year for the mother of Edan Alexander . She is longing to hear from her son, an Israel Defense Forces soldier, who remains in captivity.

    "People who had been released from Hamas captivity mid November told us about Edan. They told us he was strong. They said he encouraged others, comforted them, calmed them," Yael Alexander said.

    In their hometown of Tenafly, New Jersey, his family is supported by thousands. Many gathered in sorrow and solidarity on Monday night.

    The Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, along with its community partners, gathered a massive crowd under a tent at Kaplen JCC on the Palisades.

    "There is a lot of suffering and we are all stronger together," said Daniel Herz, the federation's president.

    "It gives me the chills thinking about it for the people in Israel and coming together for what's right," said JoJo Rubach, of Closter.

    Those in attendance shared leaning on the power of community, unity, and prayer as they continue the fight to bring the hostages home.

    The Kaplen JCC of the Palisades said Monday's gathering was its largest ever, adding it was evening to reflect but also to look forward with hope and optimism.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    MissMostly
    9h ago
    If they had JOBS they wouldn't have the time. GO HOME. THIS ISN'T YOUR COUNTRY!!!
    sh bas
    1d ago
    G_d bless them all
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    One-year mark of Oct. 7 attack prompts bulletin warning of violent extremism
    CBS New York6 days ago
    Oct. 7 attacks top of mind as New Yorkers prepare for Rosh Hashanah
    CBS New York6 days ago
    Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD officials discuss enhanced security in NYC
    CBS New York7 days ago
    New weapon in fentanyl fight on Long Island identifies drugs more safely
    CBS New York6 days ago
    Israel and Hamas at war: A timeline of major events since Oct. 7, 2023
    CBS New York1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    FEMA leader vows "whole federal family" will respond to Hurricane Milton
    CBS New York6 hours ago
    2 arrested in attack on former N.Y. Gov. David Paterson, stepson
    CBS New York3 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    This group of teens is rejecting cellphones and social media
    CBS New York1 day ago
    Group vows to keep fighting Elizabeth Street Garden eviction
    CBS New York6 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today33 minutes ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    L.I. residents isolated by road collapse in August finally get help
    CBS New York6 days ago
    "Catastrophic" Hurricane Milton heads for Florida landfall
    CBS New York1 day ago
    Bank of America customers report outage, with some seeing $0 balances
    CBS New York7 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    NYC area could see northern lights from geomagnetic storm
    CBS New York3 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    First Alert Forecast: Chance of showers returns to NYC area this week
    CBS New York3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Rep. Mike Lawler apologizes for wearing blackface at 2006 party
    CBS New York5 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy