Minneapolis man pleads guilty to murder in fatal 2023 shooting

Man dies after a shooting in North Minneapolis 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS — A 59-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his Minneapolis neighbor.

The trial of Walter Hill in the death of Donald Edmondson was scheduled to start on Monday, but court records show a petition for a guilty plea was entered instead. He's scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

Second-degree unpremeditated murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The shooting happened last November at an apartment building in the area of West Broadway Avenue and North 27th Avenues. Charging documents say Edmondson appeared to have been shot in the chest.

One witness told officers they saw another resident of the apartment, Hill, shoot Edmondson. Another witness told investigators there had been an ongoing dispute between the two men.

The charges note officers had responded to a previous call to the apartment complex, during which Hill allegedly told officers he believed his neighbors were breaking into his apartment through a crawl space.

Surveillance video, according to the charges, show Hill walking up to Edmondson's apartment that afternoon, and pulling what appears to have been a gun from his pocket and pointing it toward the victim's apartment door.