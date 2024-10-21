Open in App
    • CBS Minnesota

    Man pleads guilty to role in fatal Raspberry Island shooting

    By WCCO Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFN9s_0wGAaHho00

    2 men arrested in Raspberry Island shooting 00:18

    ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 24-year-old Maplewood man pleaded guilty to charges related to the shooting death of Marcus Anthony Baker Jr. on St. Paul's Raspberry Island last year.

    Romello Markell Ifonlaja-Randle pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon.

    The shooting occurred on the night of Aug. 14, 2024. Court documents say 20-year-old Baker had been inside a vehicle with friends when they were approached by another group who wanted them to stop playing music by a local rap artist associated with gangs on the city's east side.

    Baker refused, and Ifonlaja-Randle — who is associated with west side gangs — slapped him and then shot him, according to the criminal complaint.

    Ifonlaja-Randle and his group fled the island, leaving behind two bottles of tequila in a Target bottle carrier, the complaint states.

    Investigators used surveillance camera footage and the bottles to make a connection to Ifonlaja-Randle's friend who had purchased the liquor. Surveillance footage from the West St. Paul Target showed Ifonlaja-Randle and his friend making the purchase hours before the shooting.

    Charges say two days after the shooting, police found the gun believed to be used in the deadly shooting. DNA on the gun's muzzle was a positive match for Ifonlaja-Randle.

    Phone records also tied Ifonlaja-Randle to the scene of the crime on Aug. 14, according to court documents.

    A witness who was in the vehicle with Baker when he was shot identified Ifonlaja-Randle as the shooter.

    Ifonlaja-Randle has previously been convicted of two first-degree aggravated robberies and a fourth-degree assault.

    Ifonlaja-Randle's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

    Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 31, 2023.

