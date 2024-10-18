Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Minnesota

    Is JD Vance's claim that Minneapolis residents are giving up on the city true?

    By WCCO Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZcHX_0wC7LVAH00

    JD Vance gives misleading narrative of Minneapolis | Reality Check 03:13

    by Pat Kessler

    MINNEAPOLIS — Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance claimed in a visit earlier this week that Minneapolis is so overrun by crime that residents are fleeing the city.

    He spoke in front of Minneapolis police's abandoned 3rd Precinct , which has still not been salvaged, four years after George Floyd rioters set it on fire and burned it down.

    It's where Vance repeated a misleading narrative of a deteriorating city.

    "A lot of people feel like it's easier to move out of Minneapolis than to build a life here," Vance said. "The story of Minneapolis is coming to every community across the United States of America if we promote Kamala Harris to President of the United States."

    Vance's dark vision of the city, however, does not square with reality.

    Minneapolis' population has actually grown since the 2020 pandemic and George Floyd's murder by more than 3,600 people. According to Met Council estimates , the population grew from 429,956 in 2020 to 433,633 in 2023.

    The number of households is growing as well. The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis reports that the number of people moving in and out of the city is largely unchanged since 2016.

    Between 2016-2019, about 19% of people living in Minneapolis had moved to a suburb or out of the area by 2019. From 2020 to 2023, the number of people moving out was about 21%.

    JD Vance claims that he never said Minneapolis is actually in decline, and that's technically true. But his walk-like-a-duck comments are false.

    There are certainly challenges, but It's a myth that people are fleeing Minneapolis.

    Comments / 282
    Add a Comment
    Ronda Kinneberg
    1h ago
    He had no idea what he’s talking about! He needs to go away!
    Rick Achtzener
    3h ago
    Thats all it takes
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    JD Vance makes stop at former site of Minneapolis police precinct
    CBS Minnesota6 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Father, son lost while hunting in northern Minnesota
    CBS Minnesota20 hours ago
    The Enormous Thrift Store In Minnesota With Thousands Of Rare Treasures Under One Roof
    familydestinationsguide.com5 days ago
    Beloved Minnesota Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    101.3 KDWB3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Biden-Harris just made the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history
    Fox News3 days ago
    Wrong-Way Driver With a Gun and a Temper: Minnesota Man Convicted in Road Rage Murder
    jackandkitty.com3 days ago
    Musk says he’ll award $1M every day to Pennsylvania voters who sign his petition
    The Hill20 hours ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Our Official Prediction: Lions at Vikings 👀
    VikingsTerritory1 day ago
    Officials say ‘no evidence of tampering’ after mail ballots left unattended near Minneapolis
    CNN1 day ago
    Wisconsin City Ranked Among ‘Most Dangerous’ for 2024; Iowa Stays Off the List
    Q98.512 hours ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite4 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Barack Obama knocks Donald Trump for phony masculinity, urges men to back Kamala Harris
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Walz says 90-year-old mom lives off social security check during North Carolina rally
    Fox News2 days ago
    What will Harris and Walz do to America? Take a look.
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Mike Pence endorsed Kamala Harris for president? No, clip is doctored | Fact check
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Bill Clinton's 49th Anniversary Photo To Hilary Draws Plenty Of Attention: "Monica Lewinsky Sends Her Regards"
    Wide Open Country8 days ago
    Highs in the 80s expected on Sunday and Monday
    CBS Minnesota8 hours ago
    Fact Check: Harris and Walz Have Been the Target of These Misleading Videos
    Snopes2 days ago
    Maple Grove teacher accused of inappropriately touching girl, charge says
    CBS Minnesota2 days ago
    Harris goes to church, highlighting the absence of religion in the 2024 campaign
    NBC News14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy