Tips for placing safety first ahead of Minnesota's firearm deer hunting season

LONSDALE, Minn. — More than half a million people hunt in Minnesota each year.

For 25 years, Hans Froseth has been among them.

"Both waterfowl and deer up at our family cabin," said Froseth.

Deering hunting — with a rifle, shotgun or muzzleloader — is the state's most popular form of hunting.

"It is a very safe sport," said David Taylor, COO of Stock & Barrel Gun Club . "Every hunter should take the Minnesota DNR hunter safety training and get certified."

Taylor says a certificate has been required for everyone born since 1980 to obtain a hunting license in the state. He believes everyone should prioritize education and firearm safety because even experienced hunters can make mistakes.

"Whenever you have to make a transition where the gun is not going to be slung or carried, you need to empty the firearm and make sure you pull the trigger while pointed in a safe direction to ensure that the chamber is empty and that the gun is safe," said Taylor.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there were 11 hunting accidents in 2023, none of them fatal. But for Taylor, that number is still too high.

"Any injury when you're out hunting is tragic. It really taints the whole hunting experience for those involved," he said.

Taylor and Froseth say the biggest mistakes they see revolve around situational awareness.

"Hunting private land and public land, the number one is knowing your surroundings," said Froseth. "And I mean that more than just physically getting out of the car. Knowing who else is on the property and what's beyond your target."

"If you miss and if there's someone up over the next hill or in the tree line behind the target, that could be a very bad day," said Taylor.

Froseth takes a strong stance on alcohol.

"I've been on hunts with people where if you want to have a beer with lunch, then we don't hunt that afternoon. And that's fine," said Froseth. "You can celebrate after the guns have been cleared and put away."

When it comes to safety gear, being seen is what matters most.

"New and clean gear. From the footwear up to your orange vest and hat so you're high visibility," said Froseth.

For young hunters, the fit is almost as important as the protection itself.

"Make sure they have the right eye protection, the right ear protection. If at all possible, have them hunt with suppressors so that they can hear the game that's around them without causing any damage to their hearing when they shoot," said Taylor.

Firearm deer hunting season in Minnesota begins on Nov. 9 with various dates depending on location.

Muzzleloader hunting for deer starts on the last day of November and has a short season, running through Dec. 15.