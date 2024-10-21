West Miami parents ask for public's help finding their missing 14-year-old daughter

West Miami parents seek public's help finding their missing 14-year-old daughter 02:28

WEST MIAMI - Worried parents are asking for the public's help in finding their missing 14-year-old daughter.

They say she has never run away before and West Miami police are concerned as well.

West Miami Police Detective Richard Menor told CBS News Miami that new surveillance tape shows Alyssa Mariela Gonzalez Velazquez when she was last seen, leaving her parents' apartment on the fourth floor of their building at 2201 SW 67th Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and carrying some clothing with her.

"She looked like she was in a hurry and she took the stairway," Menor said. "She was wearing a black tank top, brown pants and purple flip-flops. She is not know to do this. She has no history as a runaway and no mental illness."

He said police are worried about her safety and said: "We tried to teach her on her cell phone but it was shut off. We also tried to reach the cell phones of one of two of her friends but they were shut off too."

Menor said "We are concerned because of her age and in the video you see her leaving with a pair of shorts and according to her mother, she has no access to money. We would like to get her home to give her parents some peace of mind knowing that she is home safe."

Menor said that Alyssa had died her hair black, has brown eyes, is about 200 pounds and is 5-foot-8.

CBS News Miami also spoke with the teenager's parents.

In Spanish, the girl's mother, Lisandra Velazquez-Dopaso, said "She has never left the house before. This is the first time she has done this. I am worried a lot. I don't know if she is in a good place or a bad place, if she is lost. I think the worst. Please look at the picture. If you see her, help us and communicate with police."

The girl's father, Alain Gonzalez Millan, said "The biggest fear is that she has never left us before. She usually doesn't like to go out. She is always in the house. I wish that she bed right here. Right next to me."

Alyssa's parents and police say they do not know she may be with or why she left.

If you can help find her, call West Miami Police are 305-266-0530.