Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Miami

    Harris says her presidency "will not be a continuation" of Biden's

    By Caitlin Yilek,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SH8HW_0wAQ0YDM00

    Harris launches new push to win GOP support in Pennsylvania 02:38

    Washington — In a contentious interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed on immigration policy and her differences with President Biden as she tries to broaden her appeal to Republican and independent voters ahead of Election Day.

    "Let me be very clear, my presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency," the Democratic nominee declared, adding that she will bring "fresh and new ideas."

    The nearly 30-minute interview was tense from the start, with Fox News' Bret Baier and Harris often interrupting each other after the anchor asked a question about undocumented migrants .

    "May I finish responding, please? You have to let me finish, please," Harris said as Baier interjected to note that some migrants who were released from custody went on to commit crimes. "I'm in the middle of responding to the point you're raising and I'd like to finish."

    Baier played a clip of the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray saying she believes the border policies of the Biden administration are responsible for her daughter's death in Texas. Two undocumented men from Venezuela are charged in her death.

    "So do you owe them an apology?" Baier asked.

    "I am so sorry for her loss," Harris said. "I am so sorry for her loss, sincerely. But let's talk about what is happening right now with an individual who does not want to participate in solutions."

    Harris was referring to a bipartisan measure that would have been the first comprehensive border security policy overhaul in decades. After months of negotiations, Republicans and Democrats reached a compromise in February that would have given the president far-reaching powers to restrict unlawful border crossings and tightened asylum rules. But Republicans ultimately pulled their support for it after former President Donald Trump announced his opposition.

    "We've had a broken immigration system, transcending, by the way, Donald Trump's administration, even before. Let's all be honest about that. I have no pride in saying that this is a perfect immigration system," she said. "It needs to be fixed."

    Harris also reversed a position she held in 2019, saying Wednesday, "I do not believe in decriminalizing border crossings, and I've not done that as vice president. I will not do that as president."

    In a post on X, Trump said , "Great job by Bret Baier in his Interview with Lyin' Kamala Harris. She has a massive and irredeemable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

    The vice president also appeared earlier in the day at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, a battleground state , with more than 100 Republicans who have endorsed her in an effort to court disaffected Republicans who are put off by Trump's refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 election and his vows for retribution against his political opponents.

    Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who was part of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was among the Republicans supporting Harris at the rally as she noted that in a typical election year their presence would be unusual.

    "But not in this election," Harris said at the rally. "Because at stake in this race are the democratic ideals that our founders and generations of Americans before us have fought for. At stake in this election is the Constitution of the United States."

    She called Trump "increasingly unstable and unhinged" and said he is "seeking unchecked power" as she reminded rally attendees that some former Trump administration officials have sounded the alarm about his fitness for office.

    "No matter your party, no matter who you voted for the last time, there is a place for you in this campaign," she said.

    Harris also repeated her pledge to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet and establish a bipartisan council to recommend solutions for the most pressing issues facing the country if she wins.

    Comments / 374
    Add a Comment
    WARROOM_POSSE
    1h ago
    Kamala to Baier: “Let’s get back to Donald Trump.” American people: “We will. Nov. 5th.”
    detroit lady
    2h ago
    Trump 🇺🇸❤️💯America first🇺🇸❤️💯🇺🇸❤️💯🇺🇸❤️💯🇺🇸❤️💯🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Who is ahead in the presidential race, Harris or Trump? Here's what recent polls say
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer2 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast7 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill6 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic4 days ago
    J.D. Vance could oust Donald Trump from the presidency under this scenario
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Fact Check: Video of Harris Saying She Will 'Snatch' Patents Omits Context
    Snopes1 day ago
    Harris says violent crime is down. Trump says it's up. Here's a fact check.
    CBS News2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS Miami3 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Kamala Harris Surprises Rallygoers With Damning Video Of 'Unstable And Unhinged' Trump
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern3 days ago
    U.S. forgives $4.5 billion in student debt for 60,000 public employees
    CBS Miami2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Early voting for 2024 General Election begins Monday in South Florida
    CBS Miami19 hours ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Ex-Olympic snowboarder charged with ordering killings in cocaine ring out of LA
    CBS Miami1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Trump Throws a Fit When Reminded His Plans Will Wreck Economy
    The New Republic3 days ago
    Trump says Jan. 6 was a "day of love," glossing over supporters' violence
    CBS Miami1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy