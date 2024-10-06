Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Miami

    NEXT Weather alert issued due to potential flooding

    By Lissette Gonzalez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tNJZ_0vwGpcUH00

    The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team has issued NEXT Alerts for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Deep tropical moisture associated with disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will bring heavy rain and the potential for flooding to South Florida.

    According to the National Hurricane Center:

    • Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., warns visitors to expect park closures due to Hurricane Milton.
    • Miami Gardens in South Florida has issued a local state of emergency .
    • Milton is expected to reach major hurricane status within 48 hours.
    • A flood watch is issued for all of southern Florida starting at 11 a.m. on October 6 until 8 a.m. on October 10.
    • Hurricane and storm surge watches will likely be required for portions of Florida late today.
    • Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches, with localized totals up to 12 inches, are expected across portions of the Florida Peninsula and the Keys through Wednesday night.

    Stay tuned to CBS News Miami for the latest updates.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 24
    Add a Comment
    Bobbie English
    1d ago
    prayers for the Gulf Coast of Florida
    Rose Smith
    2d ago
    Take out MAR A LAGO 🤞🤞
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Milton forecast to rapidly intensify into major hurricane as Florida preps for largest evacuation since 2017
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Meteorologist predicts path of Tropical Storm Milton
    koamnewsnow.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton continues on path toward Florida. Here's what to expect.
    CBS Miami1 day ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Florida prepares to evacuate millions of people ahead of another hurricane
    POLITICO1 day ago
    Entire Florida town 'wiped off map' by Hurricane Helene's 140mph winds and 10-foot surge
    Irish Star7 days ago
    Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood streets hit by flooding
    CBS Miami13 hours ago
    Mom left her child alone with her boyfriend several days before the boy started having stomach issues, only to realize that the man had severely injured the child because he felt the need to discipline him
    Shreveport Magazine4 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Couple killed by tree during Helene found hugging each other
    CBS Miami5 days ago
    Massive sea creatures feed for hours off California coast. See ‘incredible’ video
    The Sacramento Bee3 days ago
    A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Prince Harry ‘Trapped’ in America Until His Children Are Adults Due to Meghan’s Concerns Over UK Safety, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com3 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    Not Found The 13-year-old girl who met a 41-year-old man after school and got pregnant with him is now thought to be dead; the man has been charged
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    'Doctor, please?' Trump pauses rally for several minutes for medical emergency
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Milton strengthens to a hurricane. Here’s where its headed next
    CNN2 days ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com3 days ago
    No, FEMA isn’t giving people impacted by Hurricane Helene just $750
    10NEWS3 days ago
    Woman faces charges, accused of placing GPS tracker on victim's vehicle
    CBS Miami5 days ago
    Trump walks away muttering ‘take a look’ when asked to prove aid denial for Helene victims
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Robert is Here, other farmers help Hurricane Helene victims in NC
    CBS Miami4 days ago
    Twins who died with mother are youngest-known Hurricane Helene victims
    CBS Miami3 days ago
    Redland farms race against time ahead of Hurricane Milton
    CBS Miami20 hours ago
    'He was old anyway so what does it matter?': Home health aide ignored 86-year-old man's deadly fall to go back to sleep, deputies say
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post4 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani accidentally texted details of fake elector plot to wrong number: Jack Smith
    Raw Story4 days ago
    West-central Florida faces greatest hurricane threat in more than 100 years
    Fox Weather2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy