Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS LA

    Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested for DUI and gun possession

    By Cara Tabachnick,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KReZh_0wCMoqER00

    Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges 02:20

    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested for a DUI and gun possession in Tennessee after a collision with another vehicle, police confirmed to CBS News on Friday.

    Cutler, 41, was arrested on DUI and other charges following a minor traffic collision in downtown Franklin, the city's police spokesperson Max Winitz said. Police confirmed to CBS Chicago that Cutler offered the other driver $2,000 to not report the crash.

    Officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles, around 5 p.m. on Thursday and a subsequent investigation suggested Cutler rear-ended another vehicle, officials said. A police report obtained by CBS Chicago said Cutler was driving his white Ram truck and rear-ended the other driver in a Midnight Blue GMC. He then attempted to flee the scene before offering the other driver money.

    Officers said they smelled alcohol during a conversation with the former NFL quarterback, and Cutler's eyes were "bloodshot," "glassy" and "dilated." The officer said he asked Cutler if he had consumed any alcohol and he responded none. The police report said the officer informed Cutler that he "was lying." Cutler then said he consumed a little bit of alcohol after the officer asked again. Still, he refused to take a field sobriety test, the spokesperson said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgLy7_0wCMoqER00
    Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler stands on the field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. / Getty Images

    Cutler was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant, the spokesperson confirmed to CBS News. He had two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol, the spokesperson said.

    Cutler was booked in the Williamson County Jail and given a $5,000 bond. He was released later that evening.

    Cutler, who starred at Vanderbilt University, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Denver, making the Pro Bowl in 2008, before spending most of his career playing for the Chicago Bears. He played one season in Miami before retiring in 2017.

    He was married to reality television star Kristen Cavallari for seven years. The "Laguna Beach" alum and former Chicago Bears quarterback were married in the summer of 2013. The couple announced their divorce in 2020 .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Christopher Marlow
    2d ago
    Who cares, we all make bad decisions.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    At least 7 killed, several injured in dock collapse on Georgia's Sapelo Island
    CBS LA1 day ago
    Popular Culver City restaurant closes doors because of increased crime in area
    CBS LA3 days ago
    Woman on Santa Monica beach sand killed by vehicle, driver in custody
    CBS LA2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Trump works drive-thru at Bucks County McDonald's before town hall in Lancaster
    CBS LA15 hours ago
    Valley Glen man fights off squatter living in his under construction home
    CBS LA2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Kings on KCAL Ticket Giveaway
    CBS LA2 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    "Taste of Soul" celebrates community and culinary delights on Crenshaw Boulevard
    CBS LA1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Damon Wayans on "Poppa's House"
    CBS LA12 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Inside SoCal | The Original Farmers Market (10/20)
    CBS LA10 hours ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy