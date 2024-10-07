Open in App
    Metro ambassador saves stabbing victim in Los Angeles County

    By Matthew Rodriguez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrOKR_0vxsR1AS00

    Woman stabbed while waiting for bus near LA County General Hospital 01:11

    A Los Angeles County supervisor commended the actions of a Metro ambassador for helping a woman after a suspect stabbed her at a bus stop.

    "The safety of our community members is my top priority, and I commend the quick actions of the Metro Ambassador who assisted the victim," Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

    A Metro spokesperson said the assault happened at the bus stop at Marengo and State streets in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Northeast LA, next to Los Angeles General Medical Center. A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department said the 52-year-old woman was waiting for the bus when the suspect stabbed her in the back. Investigators described the attacker as a male transient.

    "I am deeply concerned by the alarming incident that occurred at the Line 251 bus stop," Solis said. "We must ensure that our public transportation system, including all bus stops, is safe for everyone."

    The ambassador helped the victim reach the nearby hospital while officers searched for the suspect, according to the transportation agency. Police arrested the man after a witness identified him as the suspect.

    A spokesperson said the Metro does not police crimes that happen on city streets, including bus stops.

    "I will continue to advocate for increased security measures and resources to prevent situations like this one from happening again," Solis said.

    The LAPD detectives will handle the criminal investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD's anonymous tip line at 1(877) 527-3247.

