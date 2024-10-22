Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS DFW

    Trump to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast

    By Kathryn Watson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XF5K_0wHabT1e00

    Trump holds town hall with Latino voters in Florida 02:48

    Former President Donald Trump will join Joe Rogan on his podcast for an in-person taping in Austin, Texas, on Friday, a senior campaign adviser tells CBS News.

    The interview with the most popular podcaster in America continues Trump's trend of sitting for interviews with non-traditional media figures, many of whom boast young, largely male audiences. Rogan's show " The Joe Rogan Experience " has more than 14 million followers on Spotify and 17.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

    Trump previously lashed out at Rogan for voicing support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rogan has since said he didn't endorse RFK Jr., but appreciates him and his policies.

    "It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED," Trump posted on Truth Social after Rogan praised RFK Jr.

    Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in Texas on Friday for a rally in Houston, where she is expected to focus on abortion rights. The appearance comes as Democratic Rep. Colin Allred is challenging Sen. Ted Cruz for Texas' Senate seat. Texas has one of the nation's strictest abortion bans.

    Harris isn't expected to win Texas, a state that went for Trump over President Biden by more than five points. But Democrats still hope Allred may have a chance. Texas hasn't had a Democratic U.S. senator since 1993.

    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    James Jackson
    1d ago
    he was also on The Shawn Ryan Show.. The best YouTube channel out there.
    Char
    1d ago
    Low life's sticking together......
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent3 days ago
    ‘Why is that funny?’ Lara Trump snaps when Charlamagne tha God laughs at her claim Donald isn’t racist
    The Independent2 days ago
    What to know about the Texas Senate race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred
    CBS DFW3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Yelp disables reviews for the McDonald's location visited by Trump
    CBS DFW1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Tarrant County man says his vote wasn't what he expected; urges others to check ballots
    CBS DFW1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Early voting in North Texas sparks concerns over voting machines and system glitches
    CBS DFW20 hours ago
    Remains of crew in crashed U.S. Navy jet found, Navy says
    CBS DFW3 days ago
    Dallas County addresses poll book glitch on day 1 of in-person early voting
    CBS DFW2 days ago
    19 suspected cartel members killed in shootout with troops
    CBS DFW1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Helicopter crashes into radio tower in Houston, killing 4 on board
    CBS DFW3 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    First day of Texas early voting breaks turnout records
    CBS DFW1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Trump makes vulgar comments about Arnold Palmer at Pennsylvania rally
    CBS DFW3 days ago
    Baby fatally shot by toddler inside car parked outside medical center
    CBS DFW2 days ago
    In the Rio Grande Valley, what's on voters' minds ahead of the election?
    CBS DFW1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Texans on Mission aid hurricane recovery across multiple states
    CBS DFW5 days ago
    Tarrant County Sheriff touts DOJ jail review
    CBS DFW6 days ago
    Republican advantage grows with Trump and Cruz still favored to win in Texas, pollster says
    CBS DFW4 days ago
    John Grisham on the wrongfully convicted: "It's not that difficult to convict an innocent person"
    CBS DFW4 days ago
    What are the Dallas HERO amendments? What voters need to know
    CBS DFW3 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is making an all-out push to reelect Trump
    CBS DFW2 days ago
    Liam Payne investigators work to reconstruct star's "final hours"
    CBS DFW2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy