CBS DFW
First day of Texas early voting breaks turnout records
By Steven Rosenbaum,1 days ago
Comments / 39
Add a Comment
Poly Gal
4h ago
S O L A R
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latin Times3 days ago
CBS DFW20 hours ago
The US Sun1 day ago
TheDailyBeast8 days ago
CBS DFW1 day ago
themirror.com2 days ago
The Associated Press1 day ago
Fox News2 days ago
KAJA KJ 972 days ago
Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
CBS DFW1 day ago
The Center Square3 days ago
The New Republic1 day ago
Republican House Candidate Mayra Flores Says She Would Not Oppose Requiring Texans To Carry Passport to Prove Citizenship
Latin Times6 days ago
CBS DFW4 days ago
CBS DFW4 days ago
Mississippi News Group23 days ago
CBS DFW5 days ago
Texas AG opens investigation into 'suspicious donations' made to Harris campaign through Democratic group
Fox News2 days ago
Jacksonville Today20 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
CBS DFW5 days ago
CBS DFW5 days ago
CBS DFW20 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.