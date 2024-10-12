Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS DFW

    Woman charged with arson after fire kills man, 3 dogs in Northwest Dallas

    By ShaCamree GowdyDoug Myers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqhDO_0w4cyNjn00

    Woman charged with arson after mobile home fire kills man, 3 dogs in Northwest Dallas 00:35

    DALLAS – A woman has been arrested after confessing to intentionally setting a mobile home fire in Northwest Dallas early Saturday morning, resulting in the deaths of a man and three dogs, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgQIy_0w4cyNjn00

    The woman, whose name wasn't immediately released, has been charged with arson, fire officials said.

    According to a news release, Dallas Fire-Rescue received a 911 call at 6:29 a.m. reporting a fire at 2665 Lombardy Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found one mobile home engulfed in flames, with two nearby vehicles also on fire. The intensity of the blaze led to a second alarm response, bringing in additional units to control the fire.

    Firefighters declared the situation under control at 8:40 a.m. However, the fire caused significant damage to at least four mobile homes and four vehicles.

    During the suppression efforts, firefighters found the man unresponsive inside one of the homes. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

    The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist at least 11 people following the fire, though the number could be higher, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Police upgrade charges against suspect accused of attacking couple after Cowboys game
    CBS DFW5 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Listeria fears prompt recall of some 10 million pounds of meat, poultry dishes
    CBS DFW3 days ago
    Search continues for Texas mother missing since Sunday
    CBS DFW3 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    One dead after plane goes down in Eagle Mountain Lake
    CBS DFW7 days ago
    New details emerge in class-action lawsuit against Gateway Church
    CBS DFW4 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    1 killed, several wounded in shooting near Tennessee State University
    CBS DFW2 days ago
    Family says teen suffered brain injury from police horse at the State Fair of Texas
    CBS DFW4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Success at the State Fair is both savory and sweet for Tony's Taco Shop
    CBS DFW4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Dallas North Tollway back open after long closure over accident
    CBS DFW3 days ago
    Florida resident recounts riding out hurricane on a sailboat
    CBS DFW4 days ago
    Fall weather finally heads to North Texas
    CBS DFW1 day ago
    Fort Worth ISD taps Dr. Karen Molinar as interim superintendent again
    CBS DFW5 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    How to help Hurricane Milton survivors after the storm
    CBS DFW5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Enjoyable weather to return to North Texas this week
    CBS DFW2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    At least 2 killed, multiple injured when Texas plant leaks hydrogen sulfide
    CBS DFW3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Dry air, clear skies across North Texas as Hurricane Milton churns in the Gulf
    CBS DFW6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy