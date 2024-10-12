Woman charged with arson after fire kills man, 3 dogs in Northwest Dallas

Woman charged with arson after mobile home fire kills man, 3 dogs in Northwest Dallas 00:35

DALLAS – A woman has been arrested after confessing to intentionally setting a mobile home fire in Northwest Dallas early Saturday morning, resulting in the deaths of a man and three dogs, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

The woman, whose name wasn't immediately released, has been charged with arson, fire officials said.

According to a news release, Dallas Fire-Rescue received a 911 call at 6:29 a.m. reporting a fire at 2665 Lombardy Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found one mobile home engulfed in flames, with two nearby vehicles also on fire. The intensity of the blaze led to a second alarm response, bringing in additional units to control the fire.

Firefighters declared the situation under control at 8:40 a.m. However, the fire caused significant damage to at least four mobile homes and four vehicles.

During the suppression efforts, firefighters found the man unresponsive inside one of the homes. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist at least 11 people following the fire, though the number could be higher, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.