    • CBS DFW

    Milton threatens Florida's west coast; crisp mornings are ahead for North Texas,

    By Brittany Rainey,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pPfp_0vxtHLfC00

    Life-threatening Hurricane Milton approaches Florida; North Texas weather remains pleasant 03:24

    NORTH TEXAS – A dry cold front moved through early Monday, shifting winds out of the north and ushering in drier air.

    The tinge of mugginess we have felt the past few days disappears through Wednesday.

    Drier air will be in place Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area.

    It will feel crisp and refreshing. Expect an even better morning on Wednesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzfcc_0vxtHLfC00

    While the front isn't bringing drastically cooler temperatures, we will be a few degrees cooler Tuesday afternoon.

    It's perfect weather for checking out Autumn at the Arboretum, with highs in the mid-80s and lots of sunshine.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6j2V_0vxtHLfC00

    Our stretch of dry days, combined with the drop in humidity, means our fire threat is returning.

    Please avoid any activities that may spark a fire.

    High pressure remains in control of our weather through the weekend.

    Plan for more sunshine and temperatures back to the lower 90s by the weekend.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1dFt_0vxtHLfC00

    Major Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified earlier Monday into a Category 5 hurricane.

    As of the 10 p.m. National Hurricane Center update, Milton has briefly weakened and its central pressure has risen, due to the onset of an "ERC" or eyewall replacement cycle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaqU4_0vxtHLfC00

    So far, Milton has hit a minimum central pressure of 897mb, which makes it the fifth most powerful Atlantic Basin Hurricane in recorded history. After it re-establishes a new eye, it should begin to intensify again. It may be hard to beat 897, but we'll need to watch through the day on Tuesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGbRl_0vxtHLfC00

    The latest track remains similar and has Milton still making landfall as a strong Category 3 near Tampa, sometime Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpSAW_0vxtHLfC00

    Note: heavier wind shear exists in the northern Gulf and could weaken Milton a bit prior to landfall if it takes a more northerly track. Something to watch and hope for.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vwha7_0vxtHLfC00
