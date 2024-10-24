Open in App
    • CBS Detroit

    Michigan woman wins $300,000 on scratch-off ticket

    By Joseph Buczek,

    1 days ago

    Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories 03:00

    (CBS DETROIT) - A Gladwin woman is $300,000 richer after winning the top prize of the Michigan Lottery's Top Secret Cashword instant game.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sBlT_0wKEG60e00
    A Gladwin woman is $300,000 richer after winning the top prize of the Michigan Lottery's Top Secret Cashword instant game. Michigan Lottery

    Kaylynn Totten, 47, bought the winning ticket at Hunters Paradise, located at 9359 North M 18 in Gladwin. Totten initially thought she had won $1,000 until she scanned her ticket using the Michigan Lottery app and found out she won a top prize of $300,000.

    "When I scratched the ticket, I initially thought I won $1,000," said Totten in a release. "I scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app to double check and was in disbelief when the amount of $300,000 came up on the screen! I took the ticket back into the store and had them scan it to make sure it was real. I am still waiting for it to hit me that I won $300,000!"

    The woman plans to buy a car and a house with her winnings.

    Since the Top Secret Cashword game launched in December 2023, players have won more than $29 million. Each Top Secret Cashword game ticket costs $5 and offers players a chance at prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. The Michigan Lottery says more than $7 million in prizes remain, including 37 $1,000 prizes.

