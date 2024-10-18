American reportedly kidnapped in Philippines and shot in leg as he resisted

10/17: CBS Evening News 19:48

Police in the Philippines said Friday they've launched a search after gunmen reportedly abducted an American national who was shot in the leg as he tried to resist before being spirited away from a southern coastal town by speedboat.

If confirmed to be a case of kidnapping for ransom, it would be the latest reminder of the long-running security problems that have hounded the southern Philippines, the homeland of a Muslim minority in the largely Roman Catholic nation.

Police in Sibuco town in the southern province of Zamboanga del Norte tried to pursue the suspected abductors and their victim, who they identified as Elliot Onil Eastman, 26, from Vermont, after the reported abduction on Thursday night.

"We confirm that there was a report of the alleged abduction of an American national," the regional police said in a statement. "We want to assure the public, particularly the community of Sibuco, that we are doing everything in our power to secure the safe recovery of the victim."

The police asked the public to immediately provide any information that could help an ongoing investigation of the reported abduction.

Two police reports seen by The Associated Press said that a resident of Sibuco, Abdulmali Hamsiran Jala, reported to police that four men in black clothing who were armed with M16 rifles and introduced themselves as police officers forcibly took Eastman, who tried to escape.

One of the gunmen shot Eastman in the leg before dragging him into a speedboat, then fled by sea farther south toward the provinces of Basilan or Sulu, the police reports said.

Policemen chased but failed to find the gunmen and Eastman and alerted other police and Philippine marine units in the region, according to the reports.

Philippine authorities didn't immediately provide background details on Eastman, but a person with a similar name has posted pictures and videos of himself on Facebook saying he'd married a Muslim woman in Sibuco.

"Based on the initial profile given to us, he (Eastman) got married to a local in the area. He has been there for about five months," regional police spokeswoman Lieutenant-Colonel Helen Galvez told Agence France-Presse.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila didn't immediately respond to questions about the reported abduction.

The southern Philippines has bountiful resources but has long been hamstrung by stark poverty and an array of insurgents and outlaws.

A 2014 peace agreement between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the largest of several Muslim separatist groups, has considerably eased widespread fighting in the south. Relentless military offensives have weakened smaller armed groups like the notoriously violent Abu Sayyaf group over the years, considerably reducing kidnappings, bombings and other attacks.

The Abu Sayyaf group, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States and the Philippines, is an offshoot of decades-long Muslim separatist unrest in the south and carried out mass kidnappings for ransom, beheadings and bombings more than two decades ago in the southern region.

They targeted American and other Western tourists and religious missionaries, most of whom were freed after ransoms were paid. A few were killed, including an American who was beheaded on the island province of Basilan and a U.S. missionary who was killed while Philippine army forces were trying to rescue him and his wife in 2002 in a rainforest in Sirawai town near Sibuco.

The Philippines will hold mid-term elections next year for more than 18,000 local, national and congressional posts, mostly provincial mayors and governors. In the traditionally volatile south, crimes including kidnappings and extortion have traditionally spiked as rogue politicians try to raise funds to fuel their campaigns but only a few and isolated incidents have been reported in recent years, according to authorities.