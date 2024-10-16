Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Detroit

    Unions face moment of truth in Michigan in this year's presidential race

    By CBS Detroit,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0BjI_0w97irKQ00

    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to union members in Detroit during Labor Day visit 15:20

    Vice President Kamala Harris rallies in Michigan's union halls, standing alongside the state's most powerful labor leader, while former President Donald Trump fires back from rural steel factories, urging middle-class workers to trust him as the true champion of their interests.

    As they compete for blue wall states with deep union roots, the presidential candidates are making their case to workers in starkly different terms. And nowhere is that contrast more significant than in Michigan, where both candidates are vying for workers' support in a race that could mark a pivotal moment for organized labor.

    "The American dream was really born here in Michigan," United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain told a crowd of several hundred while campaigning for Harris in Grand Rapids. Fain, who described Michigan as "sacred ground" for his union at the early October rally, warned that the dream was on "life support" and that unions like his were key to protecting it for American workers.

    Harris, who is planning to meet with union workers again in Michigan on Friday, hopes her message — amplified by supporters such as Fain — will resonate beyond the union families that once formed a rock-solid base for the Democratic Party. Her campaign has grown increasingly concerned about her standing with men in the blue wall states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where they are looking to union leaders to help mobilize voters in a political landscape that has shifted in the winds of a rapidly changing economy.

    These concerns intensified recently when Harris failed to secure two key union endorsements, which, in 2020, went to President Joe Biden, who has touted himself as the most labor-friendly president in U.S. history. The International Association of Firefighters and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters both declined to endorse anyone , with the Teamsters citing a lack of majority support for Harris among their million-plus members.

    The Teamsters have traditionally been less reliably Democratic than other unions, having endorsed Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan in the past. Some state-level unions have also diverged from their national leadership, with Michigan's Teamsters and California's main firefighters' union backing Harris.

    Still, any break in unity within the labor movement could strike a blow against a party that has worked hard to restore unions as a central source of its power at the ballot box.

    "When you talk about unions, you're addressing more than just unionized workers. Most people in states like Michigan have a family member or close friend in a union," said Adrian Hemond, a longtime political strategist in Michigan. "Unions are just a vessel to get that messaging out to workers."

    Trump has seized on the union non-endorsements, claiming they prove rank-and-file workers support his vision for the country.

    Many Midwestern communities once core to the labor movement have shifted to the right in recent decades, often in response to economic concerns such as deindustrialization and the removal of trade barriers. In that same span, non-college-educated white voters across the country began voting more conservatively for a number of reasons, including concern about cultural issues involving race and gender.

    In Michigan, home to the Big Three automakers and the largest concentration of UAW workers, Trump seeks to capture an even larger share of these votes by framing Harris as a supporter of electric vehicle mandates and trade policies that he says send jobs overseas.

    Attempting to separate union workers from their leaders, he labeled Fain a "stupid idiot" and praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for firing workers who went on strike. The UAW says that could intimidate people who work for the Trump campaign or at Tesla who might want to join a union.

    In 2020, Biden narrowly carried the blue wall states that had broken with Democrats in 2016 for the first time in decades on his way to winning the White House. That election win was built on a foundation of strong support from unionized voters, who have traditionally formed a turnout machine for Democrats in the Midwest. But it stood apart from past Democratic victories in a number of significant ways.

    While Trump narrowly won white voters in Michigan in 2020, the former president's vote margin was highly polarized along educational, professional and income lines; Trump won nearly two-thirds of non-college-educated white voters in the state, while Biden and Trump were drawn to a near tie among college-educated white voters, according to AP VoteCast, a comprehensive survey of the electorate.

    Among Michigan's nonwhite voters, who make up 16% of the state's electorate, Biden won a resounding 80% of the vote. But signs of that coalition fracturing have emerged more recently, particularly among Arab Americans in metro Detroit, many of whom are expected to turn away from Democrats due to the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    As Trump again seeks the presidency, his campaign hopes to boost GOP support among the state's non-college-educated white and nonwhite workers to unprecedented levels, partly to offset expected losses Trump will face with white college-educated voters, where he has hemorrhaged support since his 2020 loss and subsequent efforts to overturn the results in Michigan, Pennsylvania and other swing states.

    "I think that part of the problem that Democrats are having with some of the white male, blue collar voters is not within the union itself," said Brian Rothenberg, a former UAW spokesman. "It's those folks that are children or relatives of union members that just aren't doing as well."

    Harris has aimed to win over these voters by emphasizing how unions benefit all workers. At a Labor Day rally in Detroit, she said "you better thank a union member" for the five-day work week, for sick and paid leave and for vacation time.

    "When union wages go up, everybody's wages go up," said Harris.

    Just over a year after securing new contracts for UAW workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, Fain has staked much of his political capital — and potentially his future — on supporting Harris. He argues that UAW backing for Democrats has remained steady over recent elections, with approximately 60% of members voting for the Democratic presidential nominee.

    Biden became the first president to walk the picket line when he visited Michigan in late 2023 amidst the autoworker strike. A day later, Trump traveled to Michigan and appeared at a non-union plant, where he railed against Biden's electric vehicle push and told workers to "get your union leaders to endorse me, and I'll take care of the rest."

    Union leaders have said his first term was far from worker-friendly, citing unfavorable rulings from the nation's top labor board and the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as unfulfilled promises of automotive jobs. They emphasize Democratic achievements in states like Michigan, including the recent repeal of a union-restricting right-to-work law enacted over a decade ago by a Republican-controlled legislature.

    With membership dwindling in states like Michigan, Fain will need to attract more than just union workers to secure a victory for Harris, who has campaigned in the state alongside him. If the union president cannot deliver Michigan after all these efforts, it could raise questions about his union's political influence in future elections.

    "This is a generation-defining moment, where we are right now," Fain told Michigan voters. "This election is going to determine where we go."

    Comments / 96
    Add a Comment
    Adam Talarovich
    18h ago
    More Harris lies and bullshit
    LynnGB
    1d ago
    2500 union members were just let from Stelantis
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Bill Clinton says election will come down to 'whether we can get an honest, open count'
    NBC News3 days ago
    Presidential race news updates & more: What’s trending today
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Trump Suddenly Behind in Must-Win Pennsylvania, Four New Polls Show
    The New Republic28 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com6 days ago
    Marc Anthony addresses Latino voters in Harris campaign ad
    The Hill10 hours ago
    Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
    HuffPost7 days ago
    Oakland County man wins $25,000 a year for life
    CBS Detroit2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Mike Pence endorsed Kamala Harris for president? No, clip is doctored | Fact check
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Michigan State University players sign NIL deal
    CBS Detroit18 hours ago
    Maxim makes an endorsement for the 2024 presidential election: 'You just lost zero fans'
    Fox News23 hours ago
    Kamala Harris Taunts Hecklers With Crowd Size Diss in Rally Confrontation
    TheDailyBeast22 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    How will La Niña affect Michigan this winter?
    CBS Detroit1 day ago
    Early voting begins Saturday in Detroit. What voters need to know
    CBS Detroitlast hour
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria9 hours ago
    Detroit chef helps local immigrants break into culinary business
    CBS Detroit1 day ago
    The swift rise of AI celebrity endorsements
    CBS Detroit2 days ago
    Substitute teacher removed from Minnesota classroom after reenacting George Floyd murder
    The Independent1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy