    • CBS Detroit

    Pink playing 2 concerts in Detroit this week. Here's what to know

    By Sara Powers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gr352_0w6Cbfgi00

    Man charged in fatal Michigan home invasion after posing as DTE worker and more top stories 03:57

    (CBS DETROIT) - Pop star Pink is set to perform two nights of her P!NK LIVE 2024 in Detroit this week, and tickets are still available for fans wanting to attend.

    Pink is scheduled to hold two shows at Little Caesars Arena, one on Monday, Oct. 14, and another on Tuesday, Oct. 15, both beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Script and KidCutUp are slated to open both nights of the show.

    The second night in Detroit was added after initial tour dates were announced due to "unprecedented demand," according to 313 Presents.

    Additional tour dates were also added in St. Paul, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, Raleigh and Birmingham.

    The singer, who is known for hits including "So What" and "Just Give Me a Reason, is also known for her aerial performances and energetic dance routines, which fans can expect to see during her shows in Detroit.

    "With nearly 3 million tickets sold and an astonishing $350 million in revenue generated during last year's tour dates across Europe, the UK, North America, Australia, and New Zealand, her status as a touring powerhouse remains unchallenged," according to a release from 313 Presents. "Notably, the 2023 Summer Carnival Tour emerged as a standout, securing its position as one of the top grossing tours of the year, as recognized by Billboard."

    Tickets for Pink's shows in Detroit

    There are still some tickets left for both nights of Pink's Detroit shows, along with Verified Resale tickets on Ticketmaster and resale tickets on StubHub.

    The cheapest tickets on StubHub are around $50, while some Verified Resale tickets for floor seats range from around $300 to $600.

    Parking for Pink's shows in Detroit

    Fans can find free street parking, paid-hourly street parking or parking in garages for the shows. Paid on-street parking is $1 per hour Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Street parking can be paid via the ParkDetroit app.

    There are also several garages located near the arena. You can different parking garage locations and even book a spot in advance on the ParkWhiz app .

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Charlene Anderson
    1d ago
    Weirdo
    View all comments
    Comments / 0

