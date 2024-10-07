Open in App
    Tigers win 3-0 over Guardians in Game 2 of ALDS

    By CBS Detroit,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqqx2_0vxynYXG00

    Antisemitic flyers found at Oakland County homes, man killed in Detroit shooting and more stories 04:00

    Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Cleveland's All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers stunned the Guardians 3-0 in Game 2 on Monday to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece.

    Carpenter connected for a 423-foot shot with two outs off Clase, who had not given up a run since Aug. 30 and led the American League with 47 saves.

    Detroit ace Tarik Skubal pitched seven shutout innings, increasing his postseason total to 13 before the Tigers put together a rare big inning against the almost unhittable Clase.

    The intimidating right-hander has dominated hitters all season — he hasn't blown a save since May — and was making just his second multi-inning appearance of 2024.

    Jake Rogers singled and Trey Sweeney hit consecutive two-out singles. Carpenter, who entered an inning earlier as a pinch-hitter, turned on Clase's third straight slider, sending the ball into the right-field seats and shocking Cleveland's rowdy home crowd.

    The homer drove in the first runs of the series for the Tigers, who have been finding ways to win for months. Detroit went 31-13 after Aug. 11 to qualify for the postseason and then stunned the AL West champion Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series.

    They're at it again and will now head home to Comerica Park for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance to advance.

    After Skubal went seven and winner Will Vest got through the eighth, Beau Brieske pitched a perfect ninth for the save.

    Skubal, who won the AL pitching triple crown by leading the league in wins (18), ERA (2.39) and strikeouts (288), allowed just three hits. The left-hander dominated the Guardians over the first 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight before Josh Naylor doubled with one out in the fifth for Cleveland's first hit. Skubal then hit rookie Jhonkensy Noel on the left hand.

    But the 27-year-old Skubal, who has never pitched a complete game, got Andrés Giménez to bounce into an inning-ending double play and celebrated loudly as he left the mound and headed toward Detroit's dugout.

    Cleveland also threatened in the sixth.

    No. 9 hitter Brayan Rocchio doubled with one out and Kwan singled. Rocchio was held at third, and Skubal again got out of trouble as Detroit's infield turned a nifty 6-4-3 double play, prompting the lefty to raise his hands and ask the crowd for more applause like a conductor pushing his orchestra for volume.

    Trainer's Room

    Guardians: Utilityman Tyler Freeman was replaced on the ALDS roster after straining an oblique while taking a swing in a simulated game on Sunday. Freeman, who was replaced by rookie Ángel Martínez, was probably going to be in the lineup for Game 2. He batted .385 against Detroit this season and knows Skubal well after facing him in the minors.

    Up Next

    Guardians RHP Alex Cobb will make his first start since Sept. 1 in Game 3. He's been sidelined with a middle finger blister and only made three starts after coming over in a July trade from San Francisco. He'll be pitching in the postseason for the first time since Game 3 of the ALDS in 2013 for Tampa Bay.

    Detroit manager A.J. Hinch had not announced his starter.

    Laura Reilly
    1d ago
    Skubal pitched a great game! Carpenter came through with the big hit after Rogers and Sweeney both got two out hits! Go Tigers!!!!!!
