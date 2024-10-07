Open in App
    Man dies after gunfight at Detroit factory

    By DeJanay Booth-Singleton,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QeZmX_0vxwmDM600

    Antisemitic flyers found at Oakland County homes, man killed in Detroit shooting and more stories 04:00

    (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man died Sunday night during a dispute that resulted in a shooting at a Detroit factory.

    Detroit police say they responded to the incident in the 13100 block of Artesian, where two men exchanged gunfire following an altercation at about 11:32 p.m.

    Detroit Manufacturing Systems identified the victim as employee Harmond Ulmer.

    "We are saddened and shocked by what happened to Harmond Ulmer at our Detroit facility on the evening of October 6, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones," a spokesperson said in the statement. "The safety and security of our employees is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with local authorities to provide all necessary information regarding this isolated incident that occurred between Mr. Ulmer and an employee of a third-party security company.

    "We understand the impact this event may have on our employees, and we are providing grief counseling services to offer emotional support and guidance. As this is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to cooperate with the Detroit police department."

    Police say the other person involved was detained. An investigation is ongoing.

    Investigators did not release any additional information about the shooting.

