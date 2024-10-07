Former Michigan steelworkers union president pleads guilty to embezzlement

Antisemitic flyers found at Oakland County homes, man killed in Detroit shooting and more stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The former president of United Steelworkers Local 2513 has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $58,000 from the union.

Dilanjan Miller, 37, faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading to one count of bank fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal officials say Miller, who was elected as the union's local president in 2018, embezzled $47,347 of union funds in the custody of the Bank of Ann Arbor by issuing 38 unauthorized checks to himself, four checks to a family member, and two unauthorized cash withdrawals from the union's bank account.

Officials say Miller also used a debit card for personal, making 184 unauthorized purchases totaling $11,259. Those purchases included flights, hotel rooms, rental cars and retail.

"Dilanjan Miller violated the trust placed in him to be a good steward of union funds by embezzling over $58,000 from Steelworkers Local 2513 that should have been used for its members' benefit," said Thomas Murray, District Director, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards. "OLMS is committed to holding accountable anyone who unlawfully exploits their position in a union for personal gain at the expense of their fellow union members."