Michigan man sentenced for sexually assaulting Italian au pair, exploiting other women 01:42

(CBS DETROIT) — A 31-year-old East Lansing man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading no contest on federal charges in connection to kidnapping and sexually exploiting teens .

Arisknight Arkin-Everett Winfree was sentenced in a Lansing court Monday morning.

In February 2023, Winfree was charged with kidnapping, coercing and enticing someone to travel for illegal sexual activity, attempted coercion and enticement and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Earlier this year, he pleaded no contest to all five counts.

"The sentencing of Arisknight Winfree marks a significant step towards healing for all those who suffered from his callous and heinous criminal acts," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan in a release. "Individuals who engage in sexual exploitation involving minors will be investigated and arrested by the FBI and our law enforcement partners in Michigan. The collective investigative efforts by members from FBI Michigan, the East Lansing Police Department, and the prosecutorial efforts of the United States Attorney's Office of Western Michigan prevented another crime from being committed by Mr. Winfree."

Winfree posted a false advertisement on AuPair.com to lure au pairs to his home, where he planned to sexually assault them. Federal officials say an Italian woman came to his house and was then handcuffed, bound and raped.

Winfree then told his friend, a 33-year-old Ann Arbor man, that he intended to kill her and dispose of her body to avoid prosecution.

Winfree, according to federal officials, also recorded himself having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl and convinced her and a 16-year-old girl to send him nude images through social media apps.

"Arisknight Winfree is a sexual predator whose horrendous acts caused immeasurable harm to the women and girls upon whom he preyed," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement. "This life sentence is necessary to protect the community and bring a measure of justice to the survivors."