Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Detroit

    2 dead after wrong-way crash on Lodge Freeway

    By Joseph Buczek,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAzBF_0vok4nK800

    3 facing charges after assaulting Michigan deputy over chicken 01:36

    (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed Sunday evening after a 74-year-old man driving the wrong way on the Lodge Freeway crashed into a vehicle head-on, Michigan State Police say.

    According to MSP, a 74-year-old man was traveling the wrong way on northbound M-10 near Evergreen when he struck another vehicle head-on. The wrong-way driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 74-year-old from Dearborn, was taken to an area hospital, where they later died from their injuries. MSP says no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

    "Troopers from Metro North will continue to investigate this crash," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "Right now it has not been determined where the wrong way driver entered the freeway or if impairment was a factor. The investigation pends vehicle inspections and medical examiner reports."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Kenny Lozon
    2d ago
    I just seen both there cars at a salvage yard it was sad
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Holland police chase ends in deadly crash, killing 2
    CBS Detroit3 days ago
    2 dead, Warren police officers critically injured in crash
    CBS Detroit2 days ago
    Michigan man, 27, dies after moped crash
    CBS Detroit23 hours ago
    Mother and her husband regularly beat her child with a pipe and belt, and burned the boy at least 100 times with cigaretes, leaving him with injuries all over his body that he did not survive; convicted
    Chattanooga Daily News3 days ago
    7-year-old dead, sister taken into custody after possible stabbing
    CBS Detroit3 days ago
    2 missing Michigan kids believed to be in danger have been found safe
    CBS Detroit5 days ago
    Popular Michigan Spot Crowned 'Best Bakery' In The Entire State
    WKQI Channel 9552 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Have you see Daeona? Police searching for 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit over the weekend
    WWJ News Radio1 day ago
    North Carolina Cops Accused of Barricading Grocery Store after Hurricane, Refusing to Sell Baby Formula and Diapers
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Michigan inmate charged for attacking therapy dog
    CBS Detroit23 hours ago
    Michigan man punches dog walker after argument with family, police say
    CBS Detroit4 hours ago
    Michigan will remain competitive until Election Day, Rep. Debbie Dingell predicts
    CBS Detroit5 days ago
    Michigan AG launches investigation into alleged pet adoption scheme
    CBS Detroit1 day ago
    Multiple arrests made after fight at Michigan high school game
    CBS Detroit1 day ago
    Video shows rescue of man, dog sailing during Hurricane Helene
    CBS Detroit5 days ago
    Black student punished for hairstyle asks judge to let him return to his school
    CBS Detroit6 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Arkansas couple accused of trying to sell baby for beer, money
    CBS Detroit4 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    What products could be affected by the port strike?
    CBS Detroit1 day ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Michigan groups in North Carolina supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts
    CBS Detroit2 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    The Scenic 27.5-Mile Drive In Michigan That Looks Absolutely Stunning In Fall
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Helene death toll tops 100 as Southeast digs out from devastation
    CBS Detroit2 days ago
    Northville mourns sixth-grader killed by falling tree on school trip
    CBS Detroit4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy