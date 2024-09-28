Open in App
    • CBS Detroit

    Maps show voter registration options and deadlines for 2024 election

    By CBS Detroit,

    2 days ago

    As election day nears, here are some of the biggest voting myths 03:56

    Americans in all of the states and the District of Columbia still have time to register to vote in the 2024 elections this November. But those who haven't registered yet should sign up soon — the deadlines are coming as soon as early October in some states.

    In most states, those who wish to vote have more than one option that makes it easier and more convenient to register or update their registration than in past years.

    "The good news is that it's easier to register than ever across the United States," CBS News election law contributor David Becker told "CBS Mornings" in September.

    All voters can check their registration status by going to vote.gov.

    Voter registration options in each state

    In addition to the traditional method of registering in person, many states now have online registration, same-day voter registration and automatic voter registration. Same-day voter registration enables people to vote on the same day that they register during early voting periods and in many states, even on Election Day .

    About half the states offer automatic voter registration. This means individuals are automatically registered to vote when they go to specific government agencies, like the department of motor vehicles, and obtain a driver's license or ID. Those who wish to opt out of automatic registration may do so.

    Here's a map that shows the registration options in each state:

    Deadlines to register in person, by mail or online in each state

    The deadlines for advance voter registration (as opposed to same-day registration) are coming up in some states in early October, with some as late as Election Day. In the map below, you can see the deadlines to register in person, by mail or online in your state:

    States that have same-day registration

    Nearly half the states, plus the District of Columbia, allow same-day registration on Election Day. Among the other variations on this kind of registration, there are also several states that have same-day registration periods that end before Election Day, but also offer same-day registration on Election Day.

    Here are the states allowing same-day voter registration and their dates for the 2024 election:

    1. California: Oct. 22 to Nov. 5
    2. Colorado: Oct. 21 to Nov. 5
    3. Connecticut: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, and Nov. 5
    4. District of Columbia: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, and Nov. 5
    5. Hawaii: Oct. 22 to Nov. 5
    6. Idaho: Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, and Nov. 5
    7. Illinois Oct. 9 to Nov. 5
    8. Iowa: Oct. 22 to Nov. 5
    9. Maine: Oct. 7 to Oct. 31, and Nov. 5
    10. Maryland: Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, and Nov. 5
    11. Michigan: Oct. 22 to Nov. 5
    12. Minnesota: Sept. 20 to Nov. 5
    13. Montana: Oct. 8 to Nov. 5
    14. Nevada: Oct. 19 to Nov. 1, and Nov. 5
    15. New Hampshire: Nov. 5
    16. New Mexico: Oct. 8 to Nov. 2, and Nov. 5
    17. New York: Oct. 26
    18. North Carolina: Oct. 17 to Nov. 2
    19. North Dakota: Sep. 26 to Nov. 5
    20. Utah: Oct. 22 to Nov. 1, and Nov. 5
    21. Vermont: Sept. 23 to Nov. 5
    22. Virginia: Oct. 16 to Nov. 2, and Nov. 5
    23. Washington: Oct. 18 to Nov. 5
    24. Wisconsin: Oct. 22 to Nov. 1, and Nov. 5
    25. Wyoming: Oct. 22 to Nov. 5
