Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Denver

    Breanna Stewart, wife got threatening, anti-gay emails after WNBA Finals game

    By CBS Colorado,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wLM3_0w9RDsz300

    10/15: CBS Evening News 17:13

    Minneapolis — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart says she and her wife, Marta Xargay Casademont, received threatening, homophobic anonymous emails after Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

    The emails went directly to Xargay Casademont's account, which was a bit unnerving for the couple, Stewart said at practice on Tuesday.

    "The fact it came to Marta's email is something she (had to) see. The level of closeness was a little bit different," she said. "Make sure that myself and Marta are OK, but that our kids are the safest."

    "I think that for Marta, especially, I think it was, it is, terrifying," ESPN quotes Stewart as saying.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfqKx_0w9RDsz300
    Marta Xargay Casademont, left, and Breanna Stewart attend "A Celebration of Olympic Basketball" presented by NBC Universal and NBA at Team USA House, Palais Brongniart on August 5, 2024 in Paris. Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images for NBC Universal

    According to ESPN, Stewart and Xargay Casademont have two children: three-year-old Ruby and 11-month-old Theo.

    Stewart had a chance to win Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, but missed one of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in regulation and then a potential tying layup at the overtime buzzer. Minnesota ended up winning the game and now the series is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Wednesday night in Minnesota.

    The two-time MVP said she notified the team about the emails and they escalated it to league security.

    "We're taking the proper precautions. I think the threats continue to build after Game 1," Stewart said. "We love that people are engaged in our sport, but not to the point where there's threats or harassment or homophobic comments being made."

    The New York Post was first to report the threats.

    Stewart said Xargay Casademont filed a complaint with police at the advice of the team and security.

    "Being in the Finals and everything like that, it makes sense to file something formal," Stewart said.

    The New York Police Department confirmed that it received a report of aggravated harassment involving emails sent to "a 33-year-old victim." The department's hate crimes taskforce is investigating, a spokesperson with the department's media relations team said.

    Stewart said she doesn't usually look at most of the messages she receives and that they usually go to her agency, but once she was made aware of them by her wife she wanted to let fans know there's no place for it.

    "For me to use this platform to let people know its unacceptable to bring to our sport," she said.

    There have been many more online threats to players through social media and email this season.

    "We continue to emphasize that there is absolutely no room for hateful or threatening comments made about players, teams or anyone affiliated with the WNBA," a WNBA spokesperson said. "We're aware of the most recent matter and are working with league and team security as well as law enforcement on appropriate security measures."

    Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed the rising number of attacks that players have dealt with on social media at her state-of-the league address before Game 1.

    She said there's no place for it and the league will work with the players' union to figure out what they can do together to combat it.

    Engelbert mentioned technology and mental health support.

    "It just is something where we have to continue to be a voice for this, a voice against it, condemning it, and making sure that we find every opportunity to support our players, who have been dealing with this for much longer than this year," Engelbert said.

    ESPN reports that Stewart said, "There needs to be a little bit of like a protocol or a thing before the season, because this year, especially ... it's really starting to happen."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    The swift rise of AI celebrity endorsements
    CBS Denver1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Broncos beat up on the Saints in New Orleans on Thursday Night Football
    CBS Denver5 hours ago
    Child autism services rebounding in Colorado
    CBS Denver2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Serena Williams had benign cyst size of "small grapefruit" removed from neck
    CBS Denver1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Colorado State University confirms death at dorm on campus in Fort Collins
    CBS Denver1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Rare comet in the sky, won't return for 800 centuries
    CBS Denver2 days ago
    Colorado artist keeps colcha embroidery tradition alive
    CBS Denver1 day ago
    Coloradan hopes to break down barriers for nurses
    CBS Denver9 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Tenants v. landlords: when renters can't get maintenance addressed
    CBS Denver2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria15 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    The heart and soul behind the Sabercats motivation lives life to the fullest
    CBS Denver2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    The Physical and Personal Traumas of Vicki Lawrence ('The Carol Burnett Show' and 'Mama's Family')
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    "Heart of Golden" aims to add green space, more access to Clear Creek
    CBS Denver1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy