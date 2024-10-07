Open in App
    Chief wishes man who was shot by officers "would've made different decision"

    By Jesse Sarles,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3beXTQ_0vxxlPf800

    Aurora police chief says officers who shot, killed Colorado man were left with no choice 01:13

    Police are releasing more information about a deadly shooting that happened last week in Aurora. Officers responded to an emergency call about a fight outside an apartment complex last Thursday afternoon, and officers ended up shooting a man they say was in that fight and was armed with what appeared to be an assault-style rife. He died that same afternoon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49B2X9_0vxxlPf800
    Aurora police on Monday displayed this image at a news conference. It shows the man who was shot by officers in the moments before he was shot. CBS

    A day after the shooting, a woman who says she was the suspect's girlfriend identified him as 38-year-old Kory Dillard. Aurora police have not confirmed his identity, but on Monday Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain spoke to reporters again about the tragic situation.

    He says the suspect was attempting to steal another man's car and the two began fighting.

    "It actually got to the point to where they rolled around on the ground for a period of time -- almost 5 minutes. ... It escalated to where our suspect was trying to get the keys to our victim's car. It escalated even further at which point our suspect took a rock and hit our victim in the head," Chamberlain said.

    The victim didn't suffer serious injuries.

    The chief says the suspect then got out a replica of a tactical air rifle from his vehicle which "looks exactly the same as an authentic AR-15."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zA0Eu_0vxxlPf800
    An image from Chief Todd Chamberlain's news conference shows the suspect's weapon CBS

    "He was waiving it and brandishing it in a very threatening manner," Chamberlain said.

    He says the suspect threatened to kill a woman who was pushing a cart. After officers arrived they immediately attempted to get the suspect to put the weapon down. The officers said "drop the weapon, drop the weapon," according to Chamberlain.

    They shot the man when he then raised the air rifle and aimed it at the officers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hiuq_0vxxlPf800
    An image from the Aurora police chief's news conference shows the timeline of events in the tragedy CBS

    After being treated by emergency responders and taken to the hospital he died.

    "What (the officers) saw when they arrived on scene based upon the initial investigation is ... an individual who refused to listen to verbal commands to drop the weapon. And I honestly wish he would've. I wish he would've made a different decision that day," Chamberlain said.

    Chamberlain said there is body-worn camera video footage of the situation. That has not been released yet.

    Dillard's girlfriend said last week she wishes a crisis response team would have been present because she knows her boyfriend, a veteran who was prone to PTSD, was having a crisis. On Monday the police chief said the policies that would have brought about such a response weren't met.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PftLZ_0vxxlPf800
    CBS

    "It does not fall into this category," said the chief.

    "That is not this incident. This incident is an incident that ... was a violent from the very beginning that Aurora PD became aware of it. It started out as a robbery and a fight. It escalated to where this individual armed himself with what appeared to be an AR weapon, walked up and down the street, completely putting the community at jeopardy, threatening another individual," he said.

    Chamberlain says the investigation is still ongoing and the officers who fired rounds are on leave, which is standard procedure.

    Leonard Ward
    21h ago
    Stealing cars!! Crap got to stop!!
    Lillu Jay
    1d ago
    hello, he had a gun ,wanted someone car and fighting someone, and told a lady I'm going to kill you and then ask to drop the gun and didn't .What do you think was going to happen ?look, what others went through, thankfully the others didn't get hurt .If they did the some people would blame the police. look, they still do. it's sad someone passed away but there was others could lost thier life . We need to take a stand for all bad people to get what they get.
