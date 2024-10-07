Open in App
    Commerce City officers search for hit-and-run suspect driver in deadly crash

    By Jennifer McRae,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUyF5_0vxbpQq500

    Police in Commerce City are searching for the suspect driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. at Holly Street and East 58th Avenue.

    According to Commerce City police, an Audi SUV struck a family of four traveling in their vehicle, which had the right-of-way on Holly at that intersection. Investigators said the driver and passengers in the suspect vehicle immediately got out and jumped into a nearby vehicle which then sped away.

    One of the teenagers in the victim vehicle, an 18-year-old male, was killed. The parents and other teen passenger were all seriously injured.

    Investigators said they are in contact with the owner of the suspect vehicle that was abandoned at the crash scene. They are investigating who is responsible for the deadly crash and are asking any witnesses or those with information to come forward.

    Commerce City police are asking those with information to call the investigative tip line at 303.289.3626.

    Comments / 5
    IJS...MAYBE🤷🏽‍♀️
    1d ago
    Damn commerce city used to be low key what happen
    MG
    1d ago
    I hope they also arrest whoever helped them get away
