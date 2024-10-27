3 Chicago police officers hurt after fight at funeral service

3 officers hurt after responding to fight at funeral in West Garfield Park 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fight at a funeral on the West Side landed at three Chicago police officers in the hospital.

The funeral service was taking place at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the 4300 block of West Madison in West Garfield Park.

Around 12:30 p.m., police were called to the scene for an apparent fight that broke out inside the church. Emergency dispatchers reported that some of the responding officers got attacked by funeralgoers.

A video posted on Facebook appeared to show an officer bleeding from his head.

The scene appeared to spiral out of control as officers became overwhelmed. Officers on the scene took three individuals involved in the clash into custody and were then urged to leave the church immediately.

It was unclear exactly what led to the altercation.