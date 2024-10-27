Open in App
    • CBS Chicago

    3 Chicago police officers hurt after fight at funeral service

    By Andrew RamosJeramie Bizzle,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaqSu_0wNoxx5w00

    3 officers hurt after responding to fight at funeral in West Garfield Park 00:46

    CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fight at a funeral on the West Side landed at three Chicago police officers in the hospital.

    The funeral service was taking place at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the 4300 block of West Madison in West Garfield Park.

    Around 12:30 p.m., police were called to the scene for an apparent fight that broke out inside the church. Emergency dispatchers reported that some of the responding officers got attacked by funeralgoers.

    A video posted on Facebook appeared to show an officer bleeding from his head.

    The scene appeared to spiral out of control as officers became overwhelmed. Officers on the scene took three individuals involved in the clash into custody and were then urged to leave the church immediately.

    It was unclear exactly what led to the altercation.

    Comments / 148

    GetMoney1
    2h ago
    to sad they didn't know god was there,or didn't care seem to me
    D Doe
    3h ago
    ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 100% DEMOCRATS. THIS IS BIDENS AMERICA. TRUMP 2024 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️PLEASE DON'T SAY THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH POLITICS. IT HAS EVERYTHING TO DO WITH POLITICS. ❤️❤️ ❤️ ❤️this has everything to do with politics. it started in the early 1960s when LBJ passed the welfare act taking fathers from the homes and having the moms live off the government. fatherless children are eight times more likely to commit crimes than children with dads. this is also why the marriage rate amongst African Americans was 72% in 1960 and now is only 20%. these are facts I'm sorry if your butt hurt however this is 100% because of Democrats
    Comments / 0

