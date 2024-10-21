Open in App
    Teen dies after being shot with 2 others on way to show at United Center

    By Andrew Ramos,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBgmW_0wGBUht500

    Elgin High School mourns senior shot and killed near United Center 01:50

    ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A community in Chicago's northwest suburbs on Monday was grieving the loss of a teen killed the night before while on his way to a show at the United Center.

    The 18-year-old was among three people shot during a violent robbery when they were approached outside the venue. Elgin School District U-46 confirmed the young man was a senior at Elgin High School.

    He was simply on his way to see a Lil Durk concert at the United Center when he was shot Sunday evening, along with two other teenagers with whom he was traveling.

    A family friend who set up a GoFundMe page for the teen's family has identified him as Jesse Kendall.

    At 6:56 p.m., Kendall and the other two victims were struck by gunfire in the 100 block of North Wolcott Avenue, near Maypole Avenue, police said. This is roughly two blocks from the United Center.

    The group was approached by unknown individuals who opened fire on them.

    Kendall was shot in the chest, while a 15-year-old male victim was struck in the hand, and a bullet grazed his abdomen. A 19-year-old man was also struck in the rib area.

    All of them were transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

    CBS News Chicago has since learned through Elgin School District U-46 that Kendall died at the hospital, while the 15-year-old was last listed in good condition and the 19-year-old in critical.

    Teen dead after being shot outside Chicago's United Center 01:57

    The school district told CBS News Chicago in a statement that they "are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our Elgin High School students following a tragic incident over the weekend. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the student's family, friends, and all those affected by this loss."

    The district also said it will be providing grief counselors to any student who may need them in the wake of the loss.

    CBS News Chicago late Monday was waiting on Chicago Police to provide more details as to what led to this shooting.

    As of late Monday, no one was in custody.

