    Off-duty Blue Island officer shot at off-duty CPD officer in road rage incident

    By Todd FeurerSuzanne Le Mignot,

    2 days ago

    Off-duty suburban Chicago police officer accused of shooting at off-duty CPD officer 00:40

    CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Blue Island police officer was arrested after he allegedly fired at least one shot at a Chicago police officer during a road rage incident while both officers were off duty Saturday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

    Police said, shortly after 5 p.m., a 47-year old man was in a vehicle in the 4700 block of South Halsted Street, when he pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot toward another vehicle.

    Sources confirmed the man who fired the shot is an off-duty Blue Island police officer, and the person he shot at is an off-duty Chicago police officer.

    No one was injured in the shooting, and the off-duty Chicago police officer did not return fire.

    The off-duty Blue Island officer was taken into custody, and charges were pending Sunday morning.

    Blue Island police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Francisco Castillo
    40m ago
    Wait, I'm here and didn't hear anything about this. smh
    Jellybean
    8h ago
    Wow! They really set an example of how law enforcement should behave😟😟
