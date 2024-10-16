Freeze warnings in effect Wednesday in Chicago

Colder temperatures inland Wednesday night, warm trend starts Thursday 02:21

CHICAGO (CBS) — A more widespread freeze is expected Wednesday night as the recent cold airmass fully settles in.

While Cook County residents will remain above freezing, suburbs south and west of the city, along with parts of northwest Indiana will likely see a freeze, with temperatures as cold as the upper 20s.

A warming trend resumes Thursday into the weekend, with gusty southwest winds eventually returning high temperatures to the 70s. Sunshine and mainly dry weather continue into early next week.

The recent lake effect rainfall event produced beneficial rain totals near the lakeshore of 1-2 inches. Official totals at Midway and O'Hare remained lower.

CBS

Clear and cold Wednesday night

Freezing temperatures inland, with a low of 35 in the city

Breezy sunshine on Thursday and Friday

Warmer temps, with a high of 65 on Thursday and 70 on Friday.