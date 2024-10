Rain Monday night into Tuesday with gusty winds

Rain and gusty wind ahead 03:19

CHICAGO (CBS) — A band of lake-effect rain showers in Indiana shifts back toward Chicago late Monday night and continues on Tuesday, leading to chillier and wetter weather for more communities.

Daytime temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Tuesday.

Most rain will be light to moderate, but a few thunderstorms are possible. Warm lake temperatures and cold air aloft could also lead to a few waterspouts over Lake Michigan, posing a danger for boaters.

Wet weather exits and sunshine returns on Wednesday, clearing the way for a big late-week warming trend. Tuesday and Wednesday nights could feature low temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s across the area. The first freeze of the season is possible in the far west suburbs.

Cool highs in the 50s continue throughout the week, with frost/freeze conditions Wednesday morning.