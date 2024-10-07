Open in App
    • CBS Chicago

    Fire spreads to multiple houses in Whiting, Indiana

    By Adam Harrington,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05b7ML_0vxtwUBi00

    Fire damages at least 3 homes in Whiting, Indiana 00:26

    WHITING, Ind. (CBS) -- A large fire broke out in Whiting, Indiana Monday afternoon, and spread to several homes.

    The fire was raging with towering flames and smoke in the 1800 block of Oliver Street in Whiting. Numerous houses were damaged in the fire.

    A large emergency response was seen. It was not immediately learned how the fire started.

    The west side of Oliver Street where the fire broke out is lined with stately Victorian frame houses. The area was historically known as Millionaires' Row, as many of the houses were built for Standard Oil executives, according to the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society.

    The School City of Whiting campus—composed of Nathan Hale Elementary School, Whiting Middle School, and Whiting High School—is located across the street.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    g s
    21h ago
    That old city is too old! Old dilapidated houses that are expensive to heat and repair. Whiting needs to tear down and rebuild!
    Diane Strietelmeier
    1d ago
    Hopefully nobody was hurt 😞
    View all comments
