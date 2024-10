What is Ballot Question 1? Expanding state Auditor's authority

Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 would expand state Auditor's authority 02:23

BOSTON - Massachusetts voters will face five ballot questions this fall and some could eventually have an impact on how the state is run.

Ballot Question 1

Ballot Question 1 in Massachusetts is about the state Auditor's authority to audit the Legislature.

A "yes" vote would authorize the state Auditor to audit the state Senate and House of Representatives on Beacon Hill.

A "no" vote would make no change to the Auditor's authority.

"Yes" on Ballot Question 1

The proposal would allow the state Auditor to dig into when and how lawmakers in Massachusetts spend money and the process in which decisions like department appointments and legislative rules and procedures are set.

"Those audits become matters of public record and allow for taxpayers to have insight into how legislators are spending our tax dollars," said Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, who supports a "yes" vote.

The change would be a departure from the position's current authority, which only monitors government entities and contractors like State Police or the MBTA for proper performance and use of funds.

"We are working hard to ensure that our state government, mainly our state Legislature, which is frequently ranked as the least transparent state Legislature, that they are subject to regular audits," DiZoglio told WBZ-TV.

Currently, the only way the Legislature can be audited is if they agree to it.

DiZoglio released an audit of the Legislature on Monday. She says it's missing critical information about spending, something that would have to be included if Question 1 passes.

"We conduct these audits so we can shine a light in the dark areas of state government and make sure that taxpayers have access to how our government is spending our taxpayer dollars," DiZoglio said.

"No" on Ballot Question 1

Former state Auditor Suzanne Bump is voting "no." She's concerned that the change is unconstitutional.

"This is pure politics. It's a shame," Bump told WBZ political analyst Jon Keller.

There are several concerns for naysayers, including that if the state Auditor is involved with the legislative process it could slow the passage of important bills.

Bump said that gridlock would sideline lawmakers tasked with homework from the Auditor's office.

"Of course they're going to drag their feet and they're not going to be cooperative, that's just human nature," Bump said.

If Question 1 passes on November 5, the issue will then head to court.