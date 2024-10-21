Titanic artifacts now on display at new exhibit in Boston

New Titanic exhibit gives Boston history fans chance to walk through replicas of iconic ship 02:01

BOSTON - History fans are in luck, a new exhibit about the Titanic has docked in Boston.

"Touch the Titanic"

Titanic, The Artifact Exhibition has more than 200 authentic pieces from the ship on display at the Castle at Park Plaza.

"This is a great opportunity for people to touch the Titanic. This is a plate from the hull," President of RMS Titanic Inc. Tomasina Ray said. "It's amazing to be able to bring these artifacts to the public. We are so honored and privileged to be in sole possession of the wreck site and so everything you see in this exhibit is directly from Titanic."

The pieces and pictures tell the story of how the ship sunk on April 15, 1912. There are plenty of artifacts and things to do for budding and seasoned history fans.

Visitors are able to walk through a replica of the iconic staircase at the exhibit. CBS Boston

People are able to walk through a replica of the first-class hallway and one of the grand staircases. Then there's the iceberg room that shows the many warnings that the ship ignored.

"There were so many things that had to go wrong in just the right way for Titanic to sink the way she did. So that's one of the things that might have contributed. Titanic's lookout did not have their binoculars the night they hit the iceberg. There is speculation that they left the key behind," Ray said.

The binoculars on display would've been crucial in identifying the iceberg. CBS Boston

The recovery room is also a great touch to the exhibit. Pictures on the wall explain how the artifacts were found and the process behind displaying pieces of history.

"We recovered the first artifacts in 1987, and so these have spent decades under the water and you can see that the way they have deteriorated is beautiful but they're still so recognizable," Ray said.

There are so many interesting pieces of history that can be found here at Titanic, The Artifact Exhibition. From the coins and cash that were found on the ocean floor. They even have coal that was used in the boiler room.

"I really want them to take away the stories and the fact that this was a real ship and to just understand what it would be like to go through this tragedy," Ray said.

Titanic exhibit tickets

The Titanic, The Artifact Exhibition at the Castle at Park Plaza is open Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information click here .