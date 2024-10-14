Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Boston

    MIT professors share Nobel Prize in economics

    By CBS Boston,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UIdx_0w60KYot00

    MIT professor who won Nobel Prize in economics discusses impact AI will have on middle class 01:02

    STOCKHOLM - The Nobel Prize in economics was awarded to three Americans Monday for their research into why some countries succeed and others fail. Two of the three economists are professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.

    Nobel Prize economics

    Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson "have demonstrated the importance of societal institutions for a country's prosperity," the Nobel committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said at the announcement in Stockholm.

    "Societies with a poor rule of law and institutions that exploit the population do not generate growth or change for the better. The laureates' research helps us understand why," it added.

    Acemoglu and Johnson work at MIT and Robinson conducts his research at the University of Chicago.

    "Reducing the vast differences in income between countries is one of our time's greatest challenges. The laureates have demonstrated the importance of societal institutions for achieving this," Jakob Svensson, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, said.

    He said their research has provided "a much deeper understanding of the root causes of why countries fail or succeed."

    Professor Johnson spoke about the impact artificial intelligence could have on economies in the future.

    "People are both too optimistic and too pessimistic if they believe AI can do more things than it really can, but they haven't thought through the way in which it could really wipe out middle-skill, middle-education, middle-income jobs. That's the middle class right? If you wipe out the middle class, the middle class has already had a pretty rough four decades I would say. If you are putting more pressure on it when it comes to AI, you're not gonna like, nobody is gonna like the forms of polarization that come out of that," Johnson said to WBZ.

    "Never expect something like this"

    Reached by the academy in Athens, Greece, where he was to speak at a conference, Acemoglu, 57, said he was surprised and shocked by the award.

    "You never expect something like this," he said. Their research found that freer, open societies are more likely to prosper.

    "I think broadly speaking the work that we have done favors democracy," he said in a telephone call with the Nobel committee and reporters in Stockholm. But, he added: "Democracy is not a panacea. Introducing democracy is very hard. When you introduce elections, that sometimes creates conflict."

    In an interview with The Associated Press, Robinson, 64, said he doubts that China can sustain its economic prosperity as long as it keeps a repressive political system.

    "There's many examples in world history of societies like that that do well for 40, 50 years," Robinson said by phone. "What you see is that's never sustainable. ... The Soviet Union did well for 50 or 60 years.''

    The economics prize is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. The central bank established it in 1968 as a memorial to Nobel, the 19th-century Swedish businessman and chemist who invented dynamite and established the five Nobel Prizes.

    Though Nobel purists stress that the economics prize is technically not a Nobel Prize, it is always presented together with the others on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896.

    Nobel honors were announced last week in medicine , physics, chemistry, literature and peace.

    Last year , Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics.

    Associated Press reporters Daniel Niemann, Mike Corder and Paul Wiseman contributed to this report.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Massive shark washes ashore Cape Cod beach
    CBS Boston16 hours ago
    Northern lights may be back tonight and it could be a major display
    CBS Boston5 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    8 Mass. colleges sued for alleged financial aid conspiracy
    CBS Boston6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Teacher's family says "evil" Philip Chism can't be rehabilitated
    CBS Boston6 days ago
    Keller: Warren, Deaton bring energy and passion in first debate
    CBS Boston8 hours ago
    The Hunter's Moon this week will be a supermoon — the brightest in 2024
    CBS Boston2 days ago
    Northern lights make memories, "I've never seen anything like it"
    CBS Boston5 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Boston doctor brings science to students who need a helping hand
    CBS Boston13 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    7-Eleven to close more than 400 locations. Here's what to know.
    CBS Boston4 days ago
    Florida families with ties to Massachusetts make it through Milton
    CBS Boston5 days ago
    Northern lights photos capture rare sight across Massachusetts
    CBS Boston5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    State Police pay tribute at graduation to recruit killed in training exercise
    CBS Boston6 days ago
    How to turn a hobby into a profitable side hustle
    CBS Boston5 days ago
    Hurricane supplies sent by Abington police to deputy chief's native NC
    CBS Boston17 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    Museum of Science attack suspect ruled too dangerous to be released
    CBS Boston4 days ago
    ‘You Can Get Away With Anything!!’ Michael Moore Pushes Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ to Enact ‘Bucket List’ in Last 100 Days
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Family says Boston hospital lost mother's belongings after her death
    CBS Boston5 days ago
    Keller: Putting Trump, Harris attack ads to the truth test
    CBS Boston6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Protecting whales from ship strikes
    CBS Boston2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy