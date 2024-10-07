Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Boston

    Your arm position could change blood pressure reading, study says

    By Mallika Marshall, MD,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gf9q5_0vxrAHsn00

    Does your arm position change your blood pressure reading? A new study says yes. 01:15

    BOSTON - How your arm is positioned when you get your blood pressure checked can make a big difference in the reading, a new study says.

    The proper or gold standard way to measure someone's blood pressure is to have them rest their arm on a desk with the middle of the blood pressure cuff positioned at heart level, but most doctor's offices don't do it that way which could skew the results.

    A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine randomly assigned adult participants to have their blood pressure measured in three different ways - with their arm supported on a desk (the gold standard), with their hand resting on their lap, and with their arm unsupported at the side.

    They found that positioning the arm on the patient's lap or by the patient's side resulted in a substantial overestimation of blood pressure readings which could lead to patients being misdiagnosed with hypertension.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Big O
    1d ago
    we all know that. chronic back pain adds 10-20 psi. I usually double up on the pills before a dot health card so there's no probs.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    My new car broke down a day after I bought it – then the dealership vanished when it was ordered to pay me $3k
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Why is the sky blue? The age-old question explained in video.
    CBS Boston4 hours ago
    'Who are you f---ing?': Man tells ex-girlfriend 'your life will end tonight,' beats her in terrifying attack after accusing her of cheating, police say
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Jabrill Peppers placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
    CBS Boston2 hours ago
    Holy Cross grad from Ukraine desperately needs job to stay in U.S.
    CBS Boston4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    People who look a lot younger than they actually are usually adopt these 7 daily habits
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    The job interview question that 'stumped' this HR expert—now it’s her favorite to ask
    CNBC2 days ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Alabama Barker Leaves Little To The Imagination In Hot New Photo: ‘Girl Put Them Away’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Couple Scream in Shock When They Discover Item Their Daughter Said She’d Mail Cross-country Just a Day Earlier on Their Kitchen Counter – Only for Her to Enter the Room
    Happily7 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
    Latin Times5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    No, you don't need to panic buy toilet paper, expert says
    CBS Boston5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Woman believes drink was spiked at Legal Sea Foods in Boston
    CBS Boston21 hours ago
    Harvard students create app that reveals personal info using smart glasses
    CBS Boston4 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The northern lights could be visible in Massachusetts again
    CBS Boston5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post13 days ago
    What causes hail?
    CBS Boston6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    6 Powerful Secrets to Make Anyone Fall for You Instantly
    Amber Alexandria3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy