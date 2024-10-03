Open in App
    Lego Discovery Center in Somerville hosts Brick or Treat for Halloween

    By Levan Reid,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVMgY_0vt1yUhZ00

    Celebrating Halloween at LEGO Discovery Center in Somerville 01:59

    SOMERVILLE - Halloween is right around the corner and at the LEGO Discovery Center in Massachusetts, they're celebrating with their Brick or Treat event to get everyone ready for spooky season.

    Special Halloween events

    The Lego Discovery Center in Somerville has a monster garden and pumpkin patch built for Halloween, along with inviting guests to figure out how many Lego bricks were needed to make their Dracula figure. Guests can also make magical potions in a giant cauldron and watch a 4-D Lego movie, "The Great Monster Chase."

    The mini world, featuring Boston landmarks made from LEGO bricks, is also decked out for Halloween. The John Hancock building is covered in spiders and there's spooky vines crawling along the State House. There's a werewolf and other hidden monsters to find in the scene. And next to the Paul Revere House is a haunted house built by Tara, an 11-year-old mini master model builder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6ZO3_0vt1yUhZ00
    A Lego haunted house built by 11-year-old master model builder Tara. CBS Boston

    "She kicked off the Holiday Bricktacular season by building this, placing it in our mini world and kind of sets the standard for all the cool builds and the details that we want to put in here," said master model builder Kalen Thome.

    LEGOs not just for kids

    And LEGOs are not just for kids. The LEGO Discovery Center has many themed adult nights coming up, including one where adults get to build some haunted houses too.

    "We've purposely left the yard empty because our house is a little angry that it's not decorated for Halloween yet," said Thome. "So what our class entails is having people come and decorate these yards."

    Brick or Treat runs through Halloween this year at the LEGO Discovery Center.

