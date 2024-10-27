Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Baltimore

    First responders receive top honor for lifesaving care

    By CBS Baltimore Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPd6O_0wNp25t600

    First responders receive top honor for lifesaving care 02:06

    BALTIMORE -- More than 80 trauma professionals and first responders received a huge honor from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center Saturday night.

    They were hailed heroes during the 34th annual Shock Trauma Heroes Celebration. The event took place at the Weinman Hall, M&T Bank Exchange, and Hippodrome Theatre.

    They were recognized for their outstanding abilities to provide lifesaving care to critically injured patients.

    Frederick County Farmer Zene Wolfe and Montgomery County Police Sergeant Patrick Kepp both share painful memories.

    "While I was working on the farm, I was crushed in a skid loader and it broke up my pelvis and did some internal injury," Wolfe said.

    In November of 2022, Wolfe slid out of the seat to remove the netting from a bale and accidentally hit a control lever that lowered the loader's arms. He was airlifted to Shock Trauma where doctors used an external fixator with rods, bars, and screws to stabilize Wolfe's fractured pelvis. Wolfe spent 6 ½ weeks in Shock Trauma and doctors were able to reconstruct his urethra and reverse his colostomy.

    Kepp, a sergeant in the MCPD Alcohol Initiatives Unit, was struck by a speeding car on I-270 at Watkins Mill Road near Exit 13 in the early morning hours of October 18, 2023.

    "We were trying to stop a driver who was known to us to try to bait the police into chases," Sgt. Kepp said. "He intentionally struck and ran me over and it resulted in the loss of parts of both of my legs."

    Kepp was also airlifted to Shock Trauma. His legs were so badly mangled that doctors had to amputate them. He spent 51 days at the facility, undergoing 10 surgeries and enduring multiple setbacks.

    "They are the true heroes..."

    Today, the police sergeant is fitted with prosthetic legs, enabling him to walk and even run on blades. He has returned to work and hopes to resume duty in the field soon. He also hopes to return to officiating NCAA Division 1 FCS football games as a line judge. He believes he would be the first double amputee to take on that role.

    It's care Wolfe and Kepp said they'll never forget.

    "They don't treat you like a job even though they're being paid," Wolfe said. "They treat you like a human being."

    "It's not just the medical care," Sgt. Kepp said. "It's the personal care, the mental side of things. The personal treatment that you get from Dr. Scalea and his whole team."

    The many people who saved their lives got a big thank you on Saturday night.

    "This is the one time in the year where we just stop for an evening and we put different gloves on and come together and remember why it is what we do," Shock Trauma Physician-in-Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said.

    This year's theme, "One Maryland, One Shock Trauma," highlights the collaboration between Shock Trauma and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) partners throughout the state. The event raises important philanthropic support to help fund vital programs and initiatives focused on trauma prevention, violence intervention research as well as education and training.

    Kepp and Wolfe say they couldn't be more thankful.

    "Not only just thank you for doing the work, but thank you for being by my side the entire time," Kepp said. "It means a lot to them as well to see that I'm doing well and that I'm moving forward."

    "They are the true heroes of this story," Wolfe said.

    Related Search

    Medical heroesLifesaving careFirst respondersFootball gamesPatrick KeppFrederick county

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    CustoMXGraveS
    14h ago
    Have nothing but bad memories of those area hospitals. From sitting in the emergency lobby for hours cause I couldn't breathe right. The emergencies were being seen only dependent on severity. I felt like that part in Deadpool where he was being kept right on the edge of suffocating but wouldn't pass out & people kept getting bumped up b4 me even though I felt like that in the Ambulance, all the way to the hospital, with 2 heartless EMT's who were mad because I wasn't dying of GSW's & I was using up 1 of their Buses. Then my faith in people & that facility sprung back when my name was finally called only to have it obliterated by them telling me the earliest I might see someone was tomorrow & I'd have to wait in the lobby just in case they called me sooner. I ended up leaving & risking driving to Montgomery County to seen.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mother of 5-year-old girl found dead in East Baltimore has initial hearing postponed
    CBS Baltimore11 days ago
    The Lord Baltimore Hotel: A historic charm with a paranormal reputation
    CBS Baltimore6 days ago
    Maryland Weather: Another frosty night across the area
    CBS Baltimore11 days ago
    Glen Burnie mother charged after 2-year-old dies with fentanyl in system
    CBS Baltimore11 days ago
    Charles Street pub reopens weeks after uncertainty following an underground fire
    CBS Baltimore2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Baltimore to terminate relationship with BOPA
    CBS Baltimore11 days ago
    Mother held without bail for death of 5-year-old daughter
    CBS Baltimore9 days ago
    Dozens sickened by outside food at Jessup seafood processing facility, health officials say
    CBS Baltimore5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Baltimore art students concerned about future events after city moves to cut ties with BOPA
    CBS Baltimore10 days ago
    Man rescued from 30-foot fall into well in Catonsville
    CBS Baltimore11 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Papi's Tacos owner describes "nerve-racking" confrontation, getting shot at during break-in
    CBS Baltimore5 days ago
    Maryland schools must share criminal records following student's arrest for murder
    CBS Baltimore5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Owings Mills community rattled after 2-year-old and his mother injured in shooting
    CBS Baltimore8 days ago
    DALI owner, manager agree to pay $102 million for Key Bridge cleanup costs
    CBS Baltimore3 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    3 charged with kidnapping Pa. man missing for over 6 months
    CBS Baltimore9 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy