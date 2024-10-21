Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Baltimore

    More than 40 people taken to hospital with food poisoning symptoms in Jessup

    By Adam Thompson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0TRZ_0wGChifA00

    More than 40 hospitalized with food poisoning symptoms in Jessup 01:11

    BALTIMORE -- More than 40 people were taken to the hospital on Monday with food poisoning symptoms after reportedly eating the same food in Jessup on Monday afternoon.

    Crews responded around 3:45 p.m. to a distributor in the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court. Officials did not say which company they responded to or what was consumed.

    Howard County Fire & EMS said at least 46 people are being evaluated. All patients are non-critical at this time, according to Howard County officials.

    "The Health Department is working with partners to investigate the cause of the incident, which at this time we believe was an isolated event. As we have more information, we will share," the Howard County Health Department said in a statement.

    The Maryland State Department of Health is also investigating the incident, according to a spokesperson.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Debra Britt
    10h ago
    Oh my so much corruption in this country anymore, can't trust ANYONE ANY PLACE.
    Leslie Mendoza
    11h ago
    🙏🏻💖
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dozens sickened by outside food at Jessup seafood processing facility, health officials say
    CBS Baltimore19 hours ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
    People1 day ago
    Hundreds of Frozen Breakfast Items Recalled Over Health Risk
    Mens Journal19 hours ago
    McDonald’s E. Coli Outbreak Spread to These Ten States so Far
    TheFW14 hours ago
    The Clocks Will Change This Weekend
    countryandtownhouse.com2 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN1 day ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People20 hours ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent7 days ago
    Goodbye to the Disability payment if you are under these conditions: Avoid losing your monthly benefit
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US
    MarketRealist16 hours ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Prince William Reveals That He and Kate Middleton Share Their Bed with an Unexpected Family Member — Here's Who!
    People3 days ago
    Millions of Pounds of Ready-to-Eat Meat Products Pulled Due to Listeria Concerns
    CNET22 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Fact Check: Harris Claims She Had a Job at McDonald's in the '80s. Here's What We Know
    Snopes15 hours ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    RECALL UPDATE: Pasta Recall Sparks Warning in 8 States
    alamogordotownnews.com6 days ago
    Florida Red Lobster Shut Down – What Inspectors Found Inside
    Akeena29 days ago
    7,100 bottles of antidepressant recalled by FDA now in 2nd highest risk class
    The Ann Arbor News21 hours ago
    Millions of drivers issued stark warning over stop-start button in their vehicles
    Irish Star18 hours ago
    These 13 Rich-Looking Loose Fall Dresses Secretly Hide Bloating — and Start at Just $19
    Us Weekly19 hours ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders: 1 dead and 49 sickened, CDC says
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy