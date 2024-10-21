More than 40 people taken to hospital with food poisoning symptoms in Jessup

More than 40 hospitalized with food poisoning symptoms in Jessup 01:11

BALTIMORE -- More than 40 people were taken to the hospital on Monday with food poisoning symptoms after reportedly eating the same food in Jessup on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded around 3:45 p.m. to a distributor in the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court. Officials did not say which company they responded to or what was consumed.

Howard County Fire & EMS said at least 46 people are being evaluated. All patients are non-critical at this time, according to Howard County officials.

"The Health Department is working with partners to investigate the cause of the incident, which at this time we believe was an isolated event. As we have more information, we will share," the Howard County Health Department said in a statement.

The Maryland State Department of Health is also investigating the incident, according to a spokesperson.