Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Baltimore

    Man accused in viral Ravens-Commanders attack turns himself in to police

    By CBS Baltimore,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eemy7_0wFrJmH800

    Ravens fan accused of assault Washington fans arrested 00:58

    BALTIMORE -- A man seen in a viral social media video wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey assaulting three men after the Ravens-Commanders game in Baltimore turned himself in to police on Monday.

    Jack Callis, 24, faces one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault .

    Police said Callis assaulted three people in two different incidents. Two victims fled and then later returned to find their missing phones, according to police.

    Callis then assaulted them again, along with a third victim who recognized his friends and jumped in to help them, police said. Two suffered minor injuries and the third was diagnosed with a concussion and memory loss, police said.

    Police said that Callis's employer, Maury, Donnelly & Parr, Inc., in Cockeysville fired Callis after seeing the video.

    "We believe that there may be more to this story," said Brian Thompson, one of Callis's attorneys, who added that the defense has requested security video from 10 businesses on South Charles Street.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Louise Scott
    1d ago
    POS!!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ravens' fan sought for assault on Commanders fans in Federal Hill
    CBS Baltimore6 days ago
    Body camera videos show police shoot and kill armed man in West Baltimore
    CBS Baltimore1 day ago
    Baltimore 5-year-old who died was emaciated and extremely malnourished, police say
    CBS Baltimore6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Boyfriend Ken Urker Admits That Their Pregnancy ‘Was Very Much Too Soon’
    In Touch Weekly6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Glen Burnie mother charged after 2-year-old dies with fentanyl in system
    CBS Baltimore7 days ago
    Mother of 5-year-old girl found dead in East Baltimore has initial hearing postponed
    CBS Baltimore6 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Baltimore, Maryland: ‘Brace Yourself for Surprises!’
    jackandkitty.com2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    John Grisham on the wrongfully convicted: "It's not that difficult to convict an innocent person"
    CBS Baltimore3 days ago
    Abducted Harford County 7-year-old located, reunited with family
    CBS Baltimore9 days ago
    Maryland schools must share criminal records following student's arrest for murder
    CBS Baltimore23 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Howard County Police investigate shooting, injuring two teens in Columbia
    CBS Baltimore10 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    DJS Secretary says "I'm sticking around" after calls for resignation
    CBS Baltimore4 days ago
    More than 40 people taken to hospital with food poisoning symptoms in Jessup
    CBS Baltimore2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Man rescued from 30-foot fall into well in Catonsville
    CBS Baltimore7 days ago
    Morgan State senior starts nonprofit housing, mentorship center for young homeless mothers
    CBS Baltimore11 days ago
    Dozens sickened by outside food at Jessup seafood processing facility, health officials say
    CBS Baltimore1 day ago
    The Lord Baltimore Hotel: A historic charm with a paranormal reputation
    CBS Baltimore2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Pontotoc County Man Charged with Possession of Two Controlled Substances
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy