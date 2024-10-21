Man accused in viral Ravens-Commanders attack turns himself in to police

Ravens fan accused of assault Washington fans arrested 00:58

BALTIMORE -- A man seen in a viral social media video wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey assaulting three men after the Ravens-Commanders game in Baltimore turned himself in to police on Monday.

Jack Callis, 24, faces one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault .

Police said Callis assaulted three people in two different incidents. Two victims fled and then later returned to find their missing phones, according to police.

Callis then assaulted them again, along with a third victim who recognized his friends and jumped in to help them, police said. Two suffered minor injuries and the third was diagnosed with a concussion and memory loss, police said.

Police said that Callis's employer, Maury, Donnelly & Parr, Inc., in Cockeysville fired Callis after seeing the video.

"We believe that there may be more to this story," said Brian Thompson, one of Callis's attorneys, who added that the defense has requested security video from 10 businesses on South Charles Street.