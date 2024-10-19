Open in App
    Maryland Weather: Orionid meteor shower tonight, nice week ahead!

    By Steven Sosna,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNYlf_0wDQWpdV00

    Jackets in the morning, warmup in afternoon in Maryland 03:22

    BALTIMORE -- Jackets will be needed for the morning hours this week, however, afternoons will be sunny & warm through Wednesday.

    After a spectacular Sunday of weather with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle 70s, we are looking at a clear and quiet evening. With a moonlit & starlit sky, temperatures will dip into the 50s by 9 PM. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to mid to upper 40s.

    The Orionid Meteor Shower should be most visible after midnight through the predawn hours. At its peak, you'll be able to see 10 to 20 meteors per hour. The best chance of seeing meteors will be away from city lights. Give your eyes an hour or so to adjust to the night sky.

    Monday and Tuesday will be very similar weather days. We are looking at 100% sunshine both days. The early morning hours will be chilly with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s. Afternoons will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. There will be a west-northwest wind Monday afternoon at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday has a south-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

    A cold front will cross the area late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Ahead of the cold front, we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Temperatures will spike into the middle to upper 70s. The winds will be a bit more gusty Wednesday afternoon out of the south-southwest at 10 mph. Behind the cold front, temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday night.

    The rest of next week into next weekend looks partly to mostly sunny, dry, and seasonably mild. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s.

    A very early look at Halloween shows a relatively pleasant forecast. With mainly clear skies, temperatures should be in the lower to middle 60s for trick-or-treat time. It's still very early, so keep checking back on this forecast, but at this early stage, the weather is looking good!

    Drought conditions continue to worsen and expand across the state with our consistent dry stretch. The last time we saw measurable rain in Baltimore was back on October 2nd, 2024. There is no sign of measurable rain for the rest of the month, so hopefully we'll start to get some rain again in November.

