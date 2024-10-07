Maryland pro-Palestine, pro-Israel student groups rally amid Middle East crisis

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel groups rally at University of Maryland 02:47

BALTIMORE - University of Maryland students gathered separately in support of Israel and Palestine on Monday, which marked one year since the deadly attacks by Hamas.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, which was the deadliest day in the Jewish community since the Holocaust.

Rallies that almost didn't happen

These events almost didn't happen on campus after university officials initially canceled all student expressive events on October 7. However, a pro-Palestinian group sued and a federal judge ruled the university could not cancel the events, and that students participating must identify themselves and allow the university to provide security for the events.

"As university students, we have a responsibility to stand up for our peers," said Daniela Colombi, a board member of the Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Maryland. "I feel like it's human nature to stand for everybody to be equal."

"It is the worst massacre that's ever happened to Jews since the Holocaust and no one's going to forget that, especially here," said Elle Schanzer, Vice President of Terps for Israel.

Rally for peace

The groups say they are fighting for peace in the Middle East.

"It's quite meaningful," Schanzer said. "We're here to commemorate those who are still hostage and those who are brutally murdered by Hamas. It's been amazing, all of our community has come together."

"We knew that we wanted to do an educational event on October 7 because it is such a flashpoint date," added Colombi. "It means that we're able to really talk to a lot of people in the campus community."

Vigils for lives lost

Both groups hosted vigils Monday evening. Students for Justice in Palestine hosted their event on campus, while Terps for Israel hosted their event at the Maryland Hillel off campus.

"We're here to come together as one, and to raise awareness and understanding that there's people still hostage," Schanzer said. "There's 101 hostages still in Gaza, being held against their own will."